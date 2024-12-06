Three Arizona State pass-catchers that need to step up in the Big 12 Championship
After a dominating 49-7 win over in-state rival Arizona Wildcats, the Arizona State Sun Devils received a big blow with the news that breakout wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would need surgery on an undisclosed injury that would end his season.
In his second season with the Sun Devils, Tyson followed up his redshirt year with 75 catches for 1,101 and ten touchdowns in 12 games. Not only was he the Sun Devils' biggest threat in the passing game, but he was also a devastating blocker in the run game.
While his production will be hard to replicate and the offense flowing through running back Cam Skattebo, these three Sun Devils will be called upon to fill his role as they look to win a Big 12 Championship.
Xavier Guillory
Riding a two-game touchdown streak heading into the Big 12 Championship game, Guillory has been an afterthought in the Sun Devils offense this season with only three games having more than one reception.
After hauling in a 61-yard touchdown vs BYU, he followed that up with two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats to end the regular season and has been showing the potential for a big breakout game after forming some chemistry with quarterback Sam Leavitt.
With Tyson's season over due to an injury, Guillory has a chance to help soften the blow as the Sun Devils prepare to take on Iowa State for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Troy Omeire
After transferring to the Sun Devils last season from the Texas Longhorns, Omeire was a solid contributor in 2023 but has failed to be involved in the offense this season.
With only three catches for 19 yards, the former three-star recruit has now found himself moving up the depth chart and is slated to start in the role that Tyson held before his injury.
Playing in eight games last season he put up 20 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns, the 6'4 senior will give Leavitt a big body to target in the red zone and he should be more than capable of excelling in run blocking.
Chamon Metayer
A junior tight end who joined the Sun Devils during the offseason, Metayer played a big role in the Sun Devils offense this season with 28 catches for 285 yards and five touchdowns while also proving to be a steady run blocker.
Now with Tyson out, Metayer could play an even bigger role in the passing game thanks to his chemistry with Leavitt.
With offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo pushing all the right buttons for the Sun Devils this season, he will look to lean on Metayer to help open things up for Skattebo and the offense versus Iowa State.