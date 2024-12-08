Three biggest winners of 12-team College Football Playoff bracket seeding
The 12-team College Football Playoff has been set, and we've got the field.
On Sunday, we found out that Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State would earn first-round byes in the playoff, while eight teams battle it out for a chance to move on to the quarterfinals.
Here's a look at the three teams who came away the biggest winners from the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket seeding.
Texas Longhorns (No. 5 seed)
The Texas Longhorns may not have been victorious in their quest to win an SEC Championship, but they still earned the first at-large berth in the playoff field. The Longhorns will be back at home and will host Clemson for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.
Clemson has been a very inconsistent team this season, even more so than Texas. Though the Tigers have shown at times that they still have elite talent, they've yet to put together a complete game. Texas is clearly the more talented team in coming into this one and they'll also have to benefit of playing the game in the friendly confines of Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
To make things even better? If Texas advances with a win over Clemson, they'll get Arizona State in the next round. That's absolutely one of the most favorable draws for an at-large team.
Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6 seed)
In addition, we can't say enough about the draw that Penn State got — which may be more advantageous than Texas's draw.
Though Penn State didn't win the Big Ten Championship, the Nittany Lions are set up nicely. SMU has a high-powered offense, but their passing game might be limited by the weather that we see in Happy Valley. It is December in Pennsylvania, after all.
Even if we don't see snowy or artic conditions, SMU struggled for three quarters to match the physicality of Clemson and Penn State is more physical than the Tigers on both lines of scrimmage.
The crazy thing is that Penn State is set up to play Boise State in the second round, assuming a win. The Broncos don't have the talent or physicality to match up with Penn State, meaning that if the Nittany Lions win on their home field against SMU, they'll be set up to potentially waltz to the quarterfinals.
Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 4 seed)
Truth is, Arizona State is very fortunate to have gotten the No. 4 seed and avoided the first-round altogether.
The committee shared that it felt Arizona State deserved that final first-round bye overwhelmingly, but the Sun Devils wouldn't even have that shot if Clemson hadn't beaten SMU in the ACC Championship game.
Instead, they now get a chance to sit back and rest while Clemson and Texas battle for an opportunity to play them in the Peach Bowl. Of course, the Sun Devils will likely be walking into a road environment in Atlanta when they play three and a half weeks from today because both Clemson and Texas will have a larger contingent of fans in the stands than the Sun Devils will bring.