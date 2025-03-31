Three SEC powerhouses will battle for elite quarterback this summer

Things are about to heat up this summer on the recruiting trail, and it’s all because of one name: Bowe Bentley.

The 4-star quarterback out of Celina, Texas, is officially down to three schools—and yep, they’re all from the SEC. Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma have made the cut, and now it's game on for one of the top signal-callers in the 2026 class.

Bentley is a dual-threat quarterback who has the ability to beat defenses in a lot of different ways. Last season, he helped deliver a state title to Celina by throwing for over 3,200 yards and 47 touchdowns, plus nearly 1,000 yards and 16 more scores on the ground.

On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to break the news on his visits, which will all take place this summer.

The upcoming visits are already locked in. Bentley will head to Athens in early June (6-8), then swing by Norman (June 13-15) and Baton Rouge (June 20-22) in back-to-back weekends after that. Wherever he lands, he’s going to be a game-changer—both on the field and in the NIL space. His projected value from On3 is already sitting at a lofty $425,000, and with the arms race for elite quarterbacks only intensifying, that number could easily grow.

Bentley hasn't dropped a hint about which way he’s leaning, but it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

If early playing time is an indication, he might choose LSU. It's unclear if Oklahoma will have a starting position open in 2026 with John Mateer now stepping in as the starter this season, as he will still have more eligility after the 2025 season. Gunner Stockton still has multiple years of eligibility left — assuming he wins the starting at Georgia this season. LSU, on the other hand, will be looking to replace Garrett Nussmeier and will be able to pitch an open quarterback competition when Bentley enrolls. Of course, the Tigers do have some young options waiting in the wings.

