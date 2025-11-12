Three SEC teams are wildly overrated in the College Football Playoff rankings

Last week, the College Football Playoff committee revealed its first Top 25 rankings of the season. While the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll are very similar, and give the same idea of where each team stands, the College Football Playoff poll is on another level, as it officially starts the push for the Playoff.

After the chaos of Week 11, the College Football Playoff committee met again to unveil their second rankings of the season.

For the most part, the Playoff committee does a great job stacking the teams, but there are also plenty of fanbases that leave the reveal feeling as if their team was slighted, while others should feel they were given a great ranking. In this week's ranking, 3 teams are clearly ranked higher than they should be.

These SEC teams are overrated in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the most overrated teams in the Country, and it'll be proven this weekend when they face Alabama. The Sooners have a great win from early in the season over Michigan, but since that point, the Sooners haven't been that impressive. This team has an ugly loss to Texas on its resume, and with the way they've played since John Mateer's injury, they won't finish the season in the Playoff mix.

When you really look at Vanderbilt's resume, many are overlooking what they've actually shown and proven. Wins over South Carolina, LSU, and Missouri looked great in the moment, but none of the big wins for Vanderbilt will even be ranked wins. Even if the Commodores run the table to end the season at 10-2, their resume as a whole won't be worthy of a Playoff bid.

There's almost no explanation for Tennessee to still be ranked in the Top 25 other than them being used to give their opponents ranked wins. The Volunteers don't have a single good win on their resume as ETSU is their only win with a .500 record. Josh Heupel's team hasn't been impressive this season, and they'll likely end up outside the Top 25 before the year ends.

