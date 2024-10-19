Thunder on the Turf: Week 8's Most Anticipated College Football Battles
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Miami leads 11-4-1 Last Matchup: Louisville won 38-31(2023) Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
One of the top matchups on the noon slate is No.6 Miami's trip to Louisville to take on the 4-2 Cardinals. The Hurricanes enter the game undefeated at 6-0 and will look to improve to 3-0 in ACC play. They are coming off a bye week but the week before, they overcame a 25-point deficit against Cal. Louisville is 2-1 in ACC play and is coming off a win over Virginia on the road last week.
Players To Watch
Miami has the highest-scoring offense in the nation, as they average 47.7 points per game. The main component of the Hurricanes' turnaround on this side of the ball is because of Cam Ward. The senior quarterback is a legitimate Heisman candidate. The Washington State transfer has completed 69.2% of his passes. He's averaged 369.8 passing yards per game. His quick-witted thinking and dual-threat ability make him one of college football's most electrifying players.
Just like Miami, Louisville also had one of the nation's most potent aerial attacks. The Cardinals have one of the deepest receiving cores in major college football. While Ja'Corey Brooks and Caullin Lacy are one and two in receiving yards, Bell can have a big impact on this game. The Hurricanes will have most of their attention devoted to Brooks and Lacy, so Louisville's third leading target can be in for a big game.
Miami is currently in a two-way tie with Buffalo for being ranked 12th in TFLs. One of the biggest reasons for that is Tyler Barron The redshirt senior leads the team in both tackles for loss and sacks. He has 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He has 18 total tackles. He's established himself as one of the alpha dogs on that aggressive front line.
Clark has been a stud at the linebacker position for Louisville. The true sophomore has been as consistent as a skyhook shot from NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. As of now, the Miami native leads the team in tackles with 37. He also had four tackles for loss. He has been everywhere on the field for the Cardinals. Last week, he had six tackles in the win over Virginia.