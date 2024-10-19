Thunder on the Turf: Week 8's Most Anticipated College Football Battles
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 59-39-7 Last Matchup: Alabama won 34-20(2023) Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee
It's that time again. Week 8 will be the renewal of one of the more underrated rivalries in the SEC. No.7 Alabama travels to Neyland Stadium to take on No.11 Tennessee. Both squads are coming off close calls from last week. After losing to Vanderbilt, Alabama struggled against unranked South Carolina in a 27-25 win. Meanwhile, the Volunteers needed overtime to defeat Florida, 23-17. Both teams will look to improve to 3-1 in SEC play.
Players To Watch
It would be easy to go with Jalen Milroe. However, this 17-year-old stud has been incredible in his freshman season. I'm sure many didn't see Williams going off and putting up the production he's been giving. He is the leading receiver for Alabama in all major statistical categories for receivers. He's caught 23 balls for 576 yards. His six touchdown receptions on the team put him in a different solar system compared to the rest of the receiving core. He even averages 25 yards per catch. He's a game-breaker.
If you're a receiver guru then this game is for you. Tennessee has intriguing weapons of its own. However, one guy that hasn't gotten talked about as much is Squirrel White. Yes, he has yet to find the endzone. However, if touchdowns were the only thing we focused on, we wouldn't be able to appreciate the rest of what a guy can do. White leads the team in catches with 20. He leads in receiving yards with 230. He also averages 11.5 yards per catch. White is the most consistent pass catcher in a core that's loaded with them.
After breaking out last year, Jihaad Campbell is well on his way to racking up 100 tackles this year. He's done a bit of everything. He already has racked up 51 stops, 30 of which have been solo takedowns. Six of those tackles have been for loss. He can contribute to Alabama's pass rush and has 1.5 sacks. He has a pick, a pass defended, and a forced fumble. He flies around the field and sniffs where every play is headed. He's a special talent. Last week, he registered seven stops.
Do you want to talk about another highly intelligent linebacker? Enter Tennessee's Arion Carter. After appearing in only eight games in 2023, the sophomore has evolved into a full-time starter. The Tennessee native is doing wonders for his home team. Carter has racked up 27 tackles, 5 TFLs, an interception, and three passes defended. His only pick came against Florida last week to go along with his four registered tackles as well as half a sack.