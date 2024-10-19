Thunder on the Turf: Week 8's Most Anticipated College Football Battles
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Texas leads 4-1 Last Meeting: Texas won 28-21(2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl) Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
The biggest game of week eight. A primetime matchup between two top 5 teams in an SEC matchup with major implications towards the SEC title and College Football Playoff. The No.5 Georgia Bulldogs travel to Austin for the first time since 1958 to face the No.1 Texas Longhorns. This is just the third regular-season meeting between the two schools. UGA comes in with a 3-1 SEC mark, looking to avoid a second conference loss, which could be deadly towards their chances to make the SEC title game. Texas hopes to continue their quest to prove that they are the top team in the nation while improving to 3-0 in SEC action.
Players To Watch
Carson Beck needs no introduction. It's not a surprise that one of the top quarterbacks in the country for one of college football's premier programs. Beck has completed 67.9% of his passes. He's tossed for 1,818 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Last week, he did struggle a bit against lowly Mississippi State as he threw two picks. But he tossed three scores. He's projected to be the top QB prospect in next year's NFL Draft.
Opposing Beck is Quinn Ewers. Texas' leading man is in contention with Beck for the top quarterback in the SEC. Ewers has been able to direct and take charge of Texas' offense to a masterful level. The signal-caller has spread around the ball evenly amongst his targets. His top three pass-catchers have at least 20 catches and two touchdown catches. Ewers has tossed for 890 yards, nine touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He's completed 72.2% of his throws.
Just like Carson Beck, Malaki Starks is headlined as one of the premier secondary players in the nation. The former All-American leads the team with 32 stops. 21 of those tackles are unassisted stops. He has an interception to his stat line and can shut down any team's top receiver. He will be imperative to watch out against Texas' aerial show.
Anthony Hill had a fantastic freshman season for the Longhorns last year. What has he done since then? Well, he's just turned up his performance another notch. Hill has 42 total tackles, already near last year's total of 67 stops. He has nine TFLs, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a pass breakup. He should be on several watch lists for individual awards at the end of this season.