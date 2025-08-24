Timmy Chang’s milestone victory was step one but the season is step two

Right on par with Saturday's big game between Kansas State and Iowa State was the matchup between Stanford and Hawaii to end the night. While neither team is a College Football Playoff contender or one of the biggest brands of the sport they delivered a back and forth game that came down to the wire.

Stanford took the lead on a Micah Ford touchdown and seemed to have the game iced before Hawaii got an incredible interception and tied the game on a field goal from a kicker who learned how to kick on YouTube. The Hawaii defense then got another stop before a hobbled Micah Alejado led the team on a game winning drive capped off by another field goal.

The win marks the biggest of Timmy Chang's career leading the Rainbow Warriors as the head coach as it's their first win over a Power 4 opponent under his leadership. Coming into the year, Timmy Chang had just a 13-25 record over 4 seasons and while he now has his biggest win yet, it's time for this team to go.

Micah Alejado is the quarterback that has been promised and in this game he showed that he's not just the uber talented player he was in High School but, he showed true grit limping his way down the field to win this game with a pair of touchdowns. If Alejado is going to deliver on his hype like he did in this game, the Rainbow Warriors could be a massive factor in the Mountain West.

This season, Timmy Chang doesn't have to face the machine that has been Boise State and the schedule overall is very manageable. The next big test for Hawaii comes next weekend when they go on the road for the first time to take on Arizona in a game they could stun a Power 4 opponent once again.

Timmy Chang has his quarterback and now it's time to prove that he can lead the team to a promising season.

