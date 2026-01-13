Tony Elliott reels in transfer QB Beau Pribula to continue the momentum at Virginia

This season, Tony Elliott came into the season as a potential hot seat candidate to secure his place at Virginia. The Cavaliers finished the regular season with the best record in the ACC, but fell against Duke in the ACC Championship Game, keeping the team from making it into the College Football Playoff.

A massive part of Virginia's great season was transfer quarterback Chandler Morris who played at a high level the entire season. Chandler Morris requested a waiver for another season of eligibility, but was denied, creating a need at quarterback for the Cavaliers to fill this offseason.

Beau Pribula is the perfect Chandler Morris replacement with even greater upside

On Monday Night, the Virginia Cavaliers found their replacement for Chandler Morris as they reeled in a commitment from Missouri transfer Beau Pribula.

It's important to note that Beau Pribula is committed to Virginia, rather than signing, which will likely come at a later date. We've already seen several big players in Kenny Minchey and Hollywood Smothers commit to teams and then flip their commitment, signing with another in the Transfer Portal.

Landing Beau Pribula would be massive for Virginia, and it'd give the Cavaliers a chance to get right back to the conference championship next season. Beau Pribula brings the same veteran presence that Chandler Morris brought last offseason, which helped the offense a ton.

In his first season as a starting quarterback, Beau Pribula passed for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also threw 9 interceptions while missing time with an injury. As a rusher, Pribula can be a weapon as he ran for 297 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

The Cavaliers are going to need Beau Pribula to take a step as a passer, but after gaining all the experience against SEC defenses the improvement should come. If Pribula is able to stay healthy, the Cavaliers should find themselves right back in contention for an ACC Championship.