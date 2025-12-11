Top 5 options to succeed Sherrone Moore as Michigan’s next head coach

Michigan has fired their Head Coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was fired for cause as the school alleges he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator before he replaced him when he went off to the NFL. Moore was 16-8 during his two seasons at Michigan. This year, Michigan went 9-3 overall, but 7-3 with him as head coach, as he was suspended two games for the previous sign-stealing campaign. Michigan is a top 10 job, and they should be able to attract several good candidates.

1)Kalen DeBoer, Alabama, Head Coach

There have been some rumors about Kalen Deboer and him possibly being linked to the Penn State job, so the interest might have been mutual. So, he might be willing to leave Alabama. Alabama is a better job than Michigan, but the fit seems odd for DeBoer. It might be a good reset for both him and Alabama. DeBoer was 25-3 in Washington over two seasons, with a National Championship loss against Michigan. He is currently 19-7 at Alabama.

2)Jedd Fisch, Washington, Head Coach

Jeff Fisch did an excellent job of turning around the Arizona program and leading it to 10 wins in 2023. He then jumped to Washington, and he has been solid, going 14-11 in Washington in two seasons. He has Michigan ties as he was Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. He check off a lot of boxes for Michigan.

3) Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers, Defensive Coordinator

Jesse Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator for two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. He was their defense coordinator when they won their National Championship. He left with Harbaugh to join him in the NFL. He is a well-regarded football coach, but he has a show clause from the NCAA that expires this month. Would Michigan want to hire someone who has a checkered past like Minter? They might want to cut all ties from the Harbaugh era.

4) Tony Elliot, Virginia, Head Coach

After 3 down seasons at Virginia, Tony Elliot broke through and won 10 games for Virginia this season. He is a guy who is a proven offensive coach. It is alarming that it took him 3 years to turn around Virginia, but with Michigan's resources, he could be situated to do well there.

5) Manny Diaz, Duke, Head Coach

Manny Diaz has no ties to Michigan but has a long record as a defensive coordinator and head coach at Miami and Duke. He was also Penn State’s defensive coordinator for two seasons, so he knows the Big Ten. He has done a nice job at Duke, going 17-9 and winning the ACC this season.