As the Big 12 gears up for another thrilling season, several stars on the offensive side of the ball are back in action and ready to dominate on Saturday's. With the ever-evolving transfer portal and the addition of a few new institutions last season, the Big 12 is still full of NFL-worthy talent. Here’s a look at the top five non-quarterback offensive weapons returning to the conference - players who not only carry their team’s goals but could leave an impact in the chase for awards and playoff bids.

Ranking the Top 5 returning non-QBs in the Big 12

Heading into the 2025 season, the following players stand out as some of the most exciting playmakers in the Conference.

5. Chase Roberts (WR, BYU)

Wide receiver Chase Roberts returns to Provo as Jake Retzlaff’s top target for the Cougars. The redshirt senior racked up 854 receiving yards last season, almost matching his total mark from the previous two seasons (573 yards in 2023, 357 yards in 2022). Roberts' biggest game in Big 12 play last season came against the eventual league champions Arizona State with six receptions and 108 yards. With former BYU receiver Darius Lassiter off to the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect Roberts to be Retzlaff’s go-to guy in key matchups and situations.

4. Caleb Douglas (WR, Texas Tech)

Caleb Douglas seeks to step up as the Red Raiders WR1 with Josh Kelly leaving for the Dallas Cowboys. Since transferring to Lubbock, Douglas has unlocked his potential after failing to reach 200 receiving yards in his previous two seasons with the Florida Gators. The rising senior racked 60 receptions for 877 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, with four 100+ yard performances. Douglas hopes to spread out his production, as three of his six TDs came against Baylor on October 19, 2024. But with quarterback Behren Morton returning behind center, watch for the senior to challenge for 1,000+ yards and 10+ TDs in 2025.

3. Jahiem White (RB, West Virginia)

Running back Jaheim White looks to build on his consistent career with the Mountaineers in 2025. In his first two seasons, the junior has accumulated exactly 967 yards from scrimmage in both seasons showcasing an ability to produce as a rusher and a receiver. White split most of the reps with CJ Donaldson Jr. last season but expects to generate more production after Donaldson Jr. transferred to Ohio State. Coupled with the starting quarterback yet to be determined, don’t be surprised to see a strong reliance on the run game for West Virginia with a heavy dose of Jahiem White.

2. Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona St)

After a breakout 2024 campaign cut short by a collarbone injury, redshirt junior Jordyn Tyson returns to Arizona State as one of the Big 12's most dangerous offensive weapons. The Colorado transfer collected 75 receptions, 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a late-season tear of three straight 8+ catch and 125+ yard performances before suffering the injury. Tyson aims to remind everyone of his talent after missing the Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff last season.

With limited proven production returning behind him—tight end Chamon Metayer (306 yards) being the next closest— the redshirt junior is set to be the focal point of the Sun Devil offense. With the promising Leavitt returning at quarterback and Skattebo off to the NFL, we may be on the Biletnikoff award watch if the third-year receiver can stay healthy.

1. Bryson Washington (RB, Baylor)

The youngest player on this year’s list enters 2025 as the Big 12’s top returning offensive threat. After a quiet start to last season, Bryson Washington exploded in the back half of the schedule, scoring 11 touchdowns and recording 110+ rushing yards in each of the final six regular season games, including two outings where he surpassed 190 yards.

Washington sets himself apart as a dual-threat weapon, impacting the game through the air as a reliable target for quarterback Sawyer Robertson. His late-season dominance was critical for the Bears, as they went undefeated in games where Washington topped the 100-yard mark. With multiple key returners and Baylor eyeing a serious run at the Big 12 title, Washington is poised to be the engine of the offense and could be one of the more dynamic backs in the country.

