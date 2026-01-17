Top transfer Jordan Seaton sets visit to rebuilding SEC power

The Transfer Portal is closed to new entrants, but some of the best players in the Country are still scheduling their visits to new programs. One of the top players left on the market is Colorado star Jordan Seaton, who ranks as the 2nd best offensive tackle in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings. Given how talented Jordan Seaton is at a premium position, he's drawing a massive market.

Jordan Seaton took his first visit of the transfer cycle to Mississippi State, visited Miami on Saturday, and Texas had hoped to land the Colorado star for a visit.

Jordan Seaton could be Lane Kiffin's latest splash at LSU

The next visit for Jordan Seaton is set as the star offensive tackle will take a visit to LSU on Sunday as Lane Kiffin continues to make a serious push in the Transfer Portal.

Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is headed to LSU tomorrow on his next visit. He’s wrapping up a visit with Miami and was at Mississippi State prior. He’s ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/gZRthz312Z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2026

Lane Kiffin has been one of the biggest players in the Transfer Portal this offseason as he looks to flip the Tigers roster after a disappointing season. The biggest need remaining for the Tigers is offensive linemen, and landing Jordan Seaton would fill the need with arguably the best player to hit the market this offseason.

This season, Jordan Seaton was excellent in pass protection, allowing just 2 sacks and 7 pressures in 328 pass blocking snaps. Seaton will have to hit the next level as a run blocker in SEC play to have a full impact, but he's certainly worth investing a ton in for any team.

Lane Kiffin has already made splash additions at every position with the likes of Sam Leavitt, Jayce Brown, Jordan Ross, TJ Dottery, and Ty Benefield. Adding Seaton would give Lane Kiffin yet, another splash, and would be arguably the most important addition given how much the Tigers needed to improve on the offensive line.