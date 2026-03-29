Tosh Lupoi beats out major college football powers to land Cal elite safety recruit

The California Golden Bears are entering a new era as this offseason marked the end of Justin Wilcox's tenure after 9 seasons. After firing Justin Wilcox, the Golden Bears made a wise move hiring one of the hottest coordinators in the sport landing Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Adding to how great of a coordinator Lupoi is, he's a Cal alum which should help the program keep him if he has success.

As Tosh Lupoi takes over at Cal, the Golden Bears are getting an elite recruiter as Lupoi was a major factor in Oregon constantly reeling in top recruits. If Tosh Lupoi is going to build Cal into a yearly contender in the ACC, it'll start with winning battles on the recruiting trail.

Tosh Lupoi lands safety Myles Baker in impressive recruiting win

On Sunday, the California Golden Bears picked up a major recruiting win landing a commitment from 4-star safety recruit Myles Baker. In order to land Myles Baker, Cal had to hold off the likes of LSU, Oregon, and Alabama to keep the In-State star at home.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Myles Baker has Committed to Cal, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 205 S from Chatsworth, CA chose the Golden Bears over LSU, Oregon, and Alabama



“I’m home🐻! Proverbs 18:16”https://t.co/FX321tH3KH pic.twitter.com/XB3nMXIMxk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2026

Myles Baker is a 4-star recruit ranking as the 242nd ranked player in the Country, the 26th ranked safety in the class, and the 22nd ranked player out of California according to Rivals. Winning In-State recruiting battles is going to be key for Tosh Lupoi and his staff, and they took advantage of the region in this recruitment.

Landing Myles Baker gives California 5 commitments in this recruiting cycle, but that number is going to climb over the next several weeks. Among the 5 commits, 3 of them are from California showing how Lupoi is ready to dip into all the talent the state has to offer. The real test for Cal and Lupoi now is finding a way to start landing the Top 10-15 players in this class, as they could become the key pieces in this roster.