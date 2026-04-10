Tosh Lupoi sends a message to West Coast schools with massive 4-star commit for Cal

This offseason, Cal finally made the decision to move on from head coach Justin Wilcox, looking to bring in a more exciting era. In this NIL and revenue-sharing era, Cal is a sleeping giant with their location on the West Coast paired with the potential spending power it could have with the help of boosters. In an effort to tap into the program's potential, Cal brought back Tosh Lupoi to lead the program.

Hiring Tosh Lupoi made perfect sense for Cal, starting first with the fact that he played for the Golden Bears, which should help in retaining him long term. Add in that Tosh Lupoi was one of the best coordinators available and that he's been an ace on the recruiting trail for Oregon, and the Golden Bears are set to hit the ground running.

Tosh Lupoi beats out West Coast Big Ten powers for 4-star WR recruit

On Friday, the California Golden Bears picked up a major commitment, landing 4-star wide receiver Charles Davis III.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Charles Davis III has Committed to Cal, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 210 WR from Westlake Village, CA chose the Golden Bears over Oregon and UCLA



“For all the haters and naysayers lol look at me now.”https://t.co/GA7WhtbHAO pic.twitter.com/7qwSF6QbVe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Landing Charles Davis III is a major recruiting win for Tosh Lupoi and his staff, while it also sends a statement to the other schools on the West Coast. In order to land Charles Davis III, Cal beat out Oregon and UCLA, showing that Cal is ready to battle for the top recruits in the West against the powers in the Big Ten.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting rankings, Charles Davis III is the 370th ranked player in the Country, the 48th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 33rd ranked player out of California.

Cal is already showing a major improvement under Lupoi and Company on the recruiting trail as their class now ranks 26th in the country, which is a major improvement compared to last year's mark of 52nd. Finishing this class strong will be key, but Tosh Lupoi and his staff have a chance to quickly make the Golden Bears a contender in the ACC on a yearly basis if they can start to stack recruiting classes.