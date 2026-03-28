Trinidad Chambliss hands the NCAA another crushing defeat in court

Over the past several years, one of the newest elements of college sports is the absurd number of court cases we've seen take place. NIL and Revenue Sharing have made it more appealing than ever to be a college athlete which has led to players pushing to stay in the sport even longer. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is the best example of just how beneficial this era can be.

At this time last year, Trinidad Chambliss was a relative unknown who was transferring to Ole Miss to backup Austin Simmons. After Simmons got injured, Trinidad Chambliss entered the lineup and became one of the biggest stars in the sport leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Trinidad Chambliss may have picked up the final win over the NCAA

After the season, Trinidad Chambliss tried to appeal to the NCAA for an additional season of eligibility citing a case of tonsillitis he dealt with at Ferris State costing him the 2022 season. The NCAA denied Chambliss' efforts taking the situation into the courts.

In February, Trinidad Chambliss was granted an injunction against the NCAA by a Mississippi judge giving him the chance to play another season. The NCAA didn't back down, appealing the decision to the State Supreme Court. On Friday, the Mississippi State Supreme Court denied the NCAA's appeal giving Chambliss another monumental win.

NEWS: The NCAA’s appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case has been denied. He’ll be eligible to play for Ole Miss in 2026. pic.twitter.com/GbrhRLNhxI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 27, 2026

The decision is a major win for Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss as the Rebels quarterback will be elligble to play in 2026. Chambliss gives Ole Miss a chance to win a National Championship while he'll have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy and play his way into being a 1st Round Pick.

The case by the NCAA will likely continue as the NCAA will want to get a different precedent set to prevent future cases. Luckily for Ole Miss, the timing of he courts likely mean that we'll see Chambliss back under center for the season before a conclusion is reached.