Trinidad Chambliss receiving injunction highlights how powerless the NCAA has become

On Thursday, the entire college football world was focused on a courtroom in Mississippi as Trinidad Chambliss looked to get an injunction to allow him to play the 2026 season. Trinidad Chambliss has argued that Ferris State never filed his paperwork for a redshirt for the 2022 season that he missed while dealing with a severe case of tonsillitis.

After spending all day in court arguing his case, the Judge granted Trinidad Chambliss an injunction meaning that in all likelihood, he'll be playing in 2026. While it's a big win for Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss, this is another loss that highlights the NCAA's lack of power.

The NCAA is in an impossible place against the players

Losing the injunction case against Trinidad Chambliss shows just how little power the NCAA has in this modern era. The whole reason the two sides were in court on Thursday was the fact that the NCAA already denied Chambliss' request and appeal. On Thursday while the two sides were in court, the NCAA also denied the request for a reconsideration.

The fact that the NCAA can deny Trinidad Chambliss 3 different times, but he can still play next season has to be incredibly troubling. The players can now go to court and get granted an injunction from a local lawyer allowing them to play regardless of what the NCAA says.

It's impossible to find where the NCAA goes next as it seems as if the players and the lawyers are always going to find the loophole. Where we'll likely see the NCAA go is finding a way to amend the rules in order to make it where these redshirt seasons and years in JUCO are out of the picture. The most popular possibility has become the 5-for-5 rule meaning players only have 5 years in college regardless of how many seasons they play.

The NCAA is going to need to find a way to fix the rules as it's become clear that the players and lawyers have all the power especially in local markets. Changing the rules to where there aren't any loopholes would make this entire process much easier on the NCAA and everyone involved.