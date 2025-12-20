Tulane–Ole Miss breaks an obscure world record in the holiday spirit

The Ole Miss Rebels are currently trying to start the Pete Golding era off by getting one of the biggest wins in program history against Tulane in the College Football Playoff. The Rebels couldn't have started their first game without Lane Kiffin much better as the Rebels jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

While winning the game is the top priority for the Rebels, they also came into Saturday to break a world record. On Friday, Ole Miss announced it would be getting in the holiday spirit by giving every fan in attendance a free Santa hat.

The yule tide spirit will be alive in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/kx5j06AO20 — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) December 19, 2025

Ole Miss and Tulane set a new world record during the College Football Playoff

On Saturday Afternoon, both teams will be able to leave Oxford as a part of history as the sellout crowd of 68,002 set a new Guiness world record for "The largest gathering of people wearing Santa hats".

Hey @GWR are you seeing this?!

68,002 Santa Hats means a new World Record 👀 pic.twitter.com/tdhL2S5eqH — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) December 20, 2025

According to the broadcast, Ole Miss' sold out crowd of 68,002 crushed the previous world record of 30,333, which was held by the Anaheim Angels.

While Ole Miss will focus on winning the game, using the moment to set a new world record is incredibly well done. Lane Kiffin famously celebrated "Merry Flipmas" each time he flipped an elite recruit, but in the first game of the Pete Golding era the fans are celebrating "Merry 'Sipmas".

After taking the moment to celebrate the holiday season, the fanbase will be hoping to get an early Christmas gift from the team. The Rebels picking up the biggest win in decades would be a perfect way to send everyone home to celebrate the holiday. Pete Golding's team appears to be in full control early, but they'll need to ensure that they put a frisky Tulane team away before they try and spark a comeback.