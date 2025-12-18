Tulane's upset hopes are even slimmer with latest injury news

On Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave will look to shock the world as they take on Ole Miss in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Heading into the weekend, no one is giving the Green Wave a chance of pulling off the upset. These two teams already met earlier in the season where Jon Sumrall's team was beaten 45-10.

The path to pulling off an upset for Tulane is incredibly slim, as Ole Miss is the more talented team, while the environment in Oxford for a home playoff game after Lane Kiffin's departure is going to be incredible. The bad news for Tulane is that its path to victory appears to be getting harder in the lead-up to this matchup.

Bryce Bohanon's injury makes Tulane's path even tougher

On Wednesday Night, the first set of injury reports came out for Saturday's College Football Playoff games. The bad news for Tulane is that wide receiver Bryce Bohanon is listed as doubtful for the matchup.

Key update for Tulane. Wide receiver Bryce Bohanon is one of the most productive recovers on the Green Wave roster and a linchpin of Tulane’s culture. He’s doubtful for the Ole Miss game. pic.twitter.com/d649KJuk3B — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2025

Bryce Bohanon has been a key figure for Tulane's offense with 31 catches for 417 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the first matchup between Ole Miss and Tulane, Bohanon caught 3 passes for 28 yards.

Given how Ole Miss was able to shut down the Green Wave's passing attack in the first matchup, this game was going to need to be an all hands on deck effort from Tulane's receiving core. Losing Bryce Bohanon for the Playoff game doesn't just take away one of the team's best receivers, but a key leader as he's been with the program since the 2021 season where the Green Wave finished 2-10 helping lead the turnaround.

With Bryce Bohanon most likely missing the game, the Green Wave will need a massive showing from leading receiver Shazz Preston to give this team any chance of winning.