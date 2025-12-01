Twists, turns, and total chaos: Recapping the coaching carousel day no one will forget

When the coaching carousel started to take shape during the season, everyone knew we were in for a wild offseason. While everyone saw the chaos coming, no one could've guessed just how insane the first day of the offseason would go for most programs, as Sunday will go down as one of the most eventful coaching carousel days in College Football history.

In total, Sunday brought the firings of 3 head coaches while 6 head coaches were hired at new programs. If you weren't following along with the action on Sunday, you likely missed one of the most hectic days in recent college football history.

Recapping a truly insane Sunday in college football

Week 14 brought an end to the regular season, and when most fans woke up on Sunday, they were bombarded with coaching carousel chaos. Everyone started the day on Lane Kiffin watch after he never reached a decision on Saturday, and quickly, he became just another move in a hectic day of hirings and firings.

Arkansas starts the SEC hiring frenzy picking Ryan Silverfield

The Arkansas Razorbacks started the domino effect on Sunday hiring Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. The decision came as a surprise as just days earlier it looked like Alex Golesh was going to be leading the Razorbacks. Silverfield has had a ton of success at Memphis, but there is a reason to be concerned that he's never made the Conference Championship game.

Auburn nabs Alex Golesh out of nowhere

When Arkansas hiring of Ryan Silverfield was announced, it came as a surprise, as just days earlier, it appeared that they were hiring Alex Golesh. Then, when Auburn hired Alex Golesh, everything made sense as the Tigers clearly went out and got their guy before the Razorbacks could lock him up. Based on the job Alex Golesh has always done with lesser talent, at Auburn, he'll crush it if he can find a quarterback.

Florida locks in its pivot candidate Jon Sumrall

The Florida Gators were hoping to win the Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes, but when it became apparent that they were going to miss out on Kiffin, they pivoted to their Plan B. On Saturday Morning, Florida landed arguably the second-best coach available this cycle, nabbing Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall.

Coastal Carolina presses the reset button

A few years ago, Coastal Carolina was the hottest name in the Group of 5, but ever since losing Jamey Chadwell to Liberty, the team has struggled to find its footing. After getting blown out by James Madison on Saturday, Coastal Carolina pressed the reset button, firing head coach Tim Beck amid a 6-6 season.

Lane Kiffin finally announces he's leaving for LSU

The entire country was on Lane Kiffin watch, and when a decision didn't come on Saturday, it set up for a dramatic Sunday. Team meetings kept getting pushed back, but Lane Kiffin finally announced he was taking the LSU job, and he poached a large portion of Ole Miss' operation in the process hurting the Rebels even more.

Ole Miss quickly names its permanent replacement

Athletic Director Keith Carter had to be prepared for anything, and once Lane Kiffin left, taking a massive portion of the staff with him, Carter had a hire ready to stop the bleeding. The Rebels elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding, making him the full-time head coach, helping this team get back to focusing on winning the National Championship.

Michigan State fires Smith, moves on Fitzgerald

While Michigan State finally got their first win in Big Ten play on Saturday, it wasn't enough to save Jonathan Smith's job. The Spartans fired Jonathan Smith on Sunday Afternoon, and before the fanbase could even begin to build a hot board, the next head coach was picked. Michigan State hasn't made the hire official, but all signs are pointing toward the Spartans hiring former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Kentucky fires Mark Stoops far too late

It's almost like Kentucky saw all of the hirings and firings taking place on Sunday and remembered that they, for some reason, hadn't moved on from Mark Stoops. On Sunday Night, Kentucky finally gave in, moving on from their long-time head coach to kickstart a new era. Kentucky firing Mark Stoops was the right decision, but they waited so late that most of the top candidates are already off to new programs.