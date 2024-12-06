Two conference newcomers that exceeded expectations in 2024
The 2024 college football season has finished and we have some big games in front of us heading into conferene championship weekend.
Here's a look at two newcomers that exceeded expectations.
Arizona State Sun Devils
After being picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils used that fuel to go on a magical run that has them playing in the Big 12 championship this Saturday. In his second year as Head Coach, Kenny Dillingham has turned a program around that was left for dead by the previous coaching staff and was the recipient of the Big 12 Coach of the Year award.
Going 3-9 last season, Arizona State hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason and now sits at 10-2 and a win away from securing a spot in the College Football Playoff despite all the uphill battles they faced.
With a well-rounded attack on offense led by Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in quarterback Sam Leavitt, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the Sun Devils averaged 32.1 points per game while putting up 195 rushing yards per game.
The defense excelled as well, with one of the best-run defenses in the Big 12 conference that was loaded with talent at the running back position they allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game at 116.8.
Another major factor in their turnaround was players buying into what coach Dillingham was trying to build, the team rallied around each other despite no one giving them a chance and have proven their doubters wrong.
If Dillingham can bring home a Big 12 title in his first season in the conference, it would be a major culture shift in the program and would change the image around Sun Devils football into a desired destination for years to come.
SMU Mustangs
While a little more favorable in the preseason polls than Arizona State, SMU was picked to finish seventh in the ACC this season after leaving the American conference but they didn't take long to prove they were the real deal.
After an early season loss to BYU, the Mustangs rattled off nine-straight wins and ended the season in first place in the ACC with an 11-1 record.
2024 ACC Coach of the Year award winner Rhett Lashlee has his team playing lights out on both sides of the ball averaging the fifth-most points in the NCAA at 39.2 points per game while allowing an ACC-best 19.8 points per game. The Mustangs were also home to the 4th-ranked run defense in the nation, allowing only 95.8 yards per game on the ground
Led by sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings and senior running back Brashard Smith, the offense was able to put points on the board at will while knowing that they had one of the best defenses in America to help them frustrate their opponents.
With a chance to win an ACC Title and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line Saturday, the Mustangs will also be playing for what would be a program-changing victory if they can take down a Clemson squad that has won seven of the last nine ACC titles.