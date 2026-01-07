Two elite programs are emerging as the top John Henry Daley landing spots

One of the biggest ways the Transfer Portal ends up with star players is when a head coach is either fired or leaves for another job. With all of the chaos in the coaching carousel this offseason, we've seen some massive names enter the Transfer Portal including Cam Coleman, Chaz Coleman, and a recent entrant in Utah's John Henry Daley.

John Henry Daley is one of the best pass rushers in the Country, ranking as the 2nd best edge rusher in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal rankings behind only Chaz Coleman. This season, John Henry Daley racked up 11.5 sacks for the Utah Utes, finishing tied for the 6th most sacks in the Country. The Utah star just racked up his Redshirt Sophomore season, meaning that he could be a multi-year player wherever he ends up.

These college football powerhouses are battling for John Henry Daley

Michigan Wolverines

As soon as Kyle Whittingham took the Michigan job and John Henry Daley entered the Transfer Portal, it seemed like the two would quickly reunite in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines should certainly have the inside track for the star pass rusher, considering that he spent two seasons with Whittingham while they've shown they're active on the NIL front. Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham are both off to the NFL Draft, and Kyle Whittingham will need to add an elite pass rusher.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

It came as a surprise when John Henry Daley scheduled a visit to Notre Dame, as it showed that this wasn't just a recruitment for Michigan. Boubacar Traore could declare for the NFL Draft, which would leave a hole in this Notre Dame defense. Even if Traore returns, Notre Dame should make a serious push for John Henry Daley, as it would give the Fighting Irish an elite duo rushing the passer.