Two lies and a truth: The Playoff picture is rapidly closing in

November is winding down, and the 2025 regular season is quickly fading. The Playoff rankings are fully intact, with each week mattering just a touch more.

According to the Playoff rankings, Miami, Vanderbilt and USC are the last three out. As the next two weeks finish the regular season, time will only tell, ‘Who’s In?’

Here are two lies and a truth, as Week 13 sits upon the horizon.

Lie - Three Big 12 Teams will get in

It’s hard to imagine the Big 12 will get three teams in. While the committee’s weighing factors are ever-changing, the teams out west seem to hold less favor over the SEC and Big Ten competition.

As the playoff is currently set up, Texas Tech, BYU and Utah are prepared to compete in late December for a national title spot. For what it’s worth, it's a cool narrative. The Big 12 has effectively become the lone power conference team out west. In a down year for the ACC, I still don’t see the committee’s favor.

Historically, the strength of schedule has mattered when it comes time to select playoff teams. However, with the expansion, there is certainly less of an emphasis on beating elite teams, rather than holding steady. Nonetheless, that should favor the Big 12.

The matter will boil down to conference championship play. Both Texas Tech and BYU have one loss, and Utah has two losses coming to the Raiders and Cougars. The truth is that Utah has no shot unless it makes the conference championship and defeats one of these two teams.

The Utes are consistently in the mix, but I don’t see it happening this year without a lot of help. Without having a head-to-head win over one of the two juggernauts, it makes things difficult.

Many of these questions will be answered this Saturday as Texas Tech and BYU can clinch the conference title game with wins. Not to mention, if the Cougars lose to Texas Tech again, they also might be out of the playoff picture.

There is a lot to watch for in these final weeks with the Big 12, as this could very well open up another spot for a fringe-playoff SEC team.

Lie - Alabama should panic

I am not feeding into the hype behind an Alabama collapse. Despite a loss to Oklahoma last week, the Tide are still one of the best teams in the loaded SEC. I’m not moved that a “trap” game is in store.

There’s no doubt Jordan Hare Stadium will be a difficult win. Even for Nick Saban’s teams, it was always a tall task to defeat Auburn on the road. Now, with everything on the line, Alabama will have to snag one more win to clinch its spot.

Auburn had never recovered from the Hugh Freeze hiring, which concluded in an abrupt firing midway through this season. It was never fit and Tigers seemingly never could get over the hump despite preseason expectations.

Now that Freeze is gone, the narrative is swirling. Kalen DeBoer had a catastrophic collapse last season, and after an early loss to Florida State, some were calling for his job.

Contrary to popular belief, DeBoer is made for this moment. From a talent standpoint, Alabama holds the clear edge. Auburn is expected to start its highly-touted true freshman in Deuce Knight, and the Tide can take advantage of that inexperience.

Remember, this is the same team that defeated Georgia a few weeks back in Stanford Stadium. Oklahoma is still a great team that was fighting for its own season and defeated Alabama by three points.

By all means, this should be a win for Alabama.

Truth - JMU is being disrespected

All the talk about James Madison not being in a power conference has overshadowed what has been a great season for the Dukes.

Bob Chesney has done a phenomenal job leading JMU to a 9-1 record, with its only loss coming against Louisville. The Dukes are 7-0 in conference play and have won each of their games in convincing fashion.

Unfortunately, it's their conference that has become the big story. JMU has faced just one Power Four opponent and lost by two touchdowns. When you compare the resume side-by-side to an SEC or even Big Ten team, it's certainly going to look much different.

The simple point is that JMU should at the very least be ranked. Tulane is ranked for this matter, having lost to UTSA by over three touchdowns.

JMU will get its chance to play a program with a pulse when it faces Washington State this weekend. A convincing win not only should finally have the Dukes ranked, but should also further mention them in possible playoff consideration.