The College Football Playoff committee keeps disrespecting James Madison

When the College Football season started with USF going on an absolute tear beating Boise State and Florida, everyone assumed the Bulls and the American would control the path to the College Football Playoff. With strong teams like USF, Memphis, Navy, Tulane, and North Texas it seemed highly unlikely any other league could dethrone the American.

Then league play started in the American and the league started to beat itself up leading to several teams falling out of the mix. Memphis was stunned by UAB before back-to-back losses to Tulane and East Carolina knocked them out of contention. USF lost this weekend against Navy after their loss to Memphis making it unlikely they can win the league.

The best overall record in the American is held by North Texas at 9-1 which is strong enough to make the Playoff, but they may not win the tiebreaker to get to the AAC Championship. Every other team in the AAC has at least two losses on the season which makes it hard for anyone to be seen as the best in the league opening the door for a better Group of 5 program.

James Madison's constant disrespect is truly insane

While the American continues to beat itself up, in the Sun Belt one team has established itself as the clear top team in the conference. James Madison is 9-1 on the season with a 7-0 record in Sun Belt play making them the strongest contender for the Group of 5 bid.

When the College Football Playoff committee unveiled is latest set of rankings and the Playoff bracket, it wasn't JMU holding the top ranking in the Group of 5 rather it was Tulane.

The Dukes only loss was against Louisville which has aged worse the last two weeks, but it's not a bad loss in by any means. Bob Chesney's team has just two games remaining, one is against an interesting Washington State team, and the other is against Coastal Carolina who's had an up and down year.

Tulane was ranked 24th which was the highest of any Group of 5 team putting them in the Playoff pole position. The Green Wave have two losses on the year, one of which is against Ole Miss while the loss to UTSA is far worse than JMU's worst loss.

If James Madison is able win out which would include beating Washington State, it's going to be almost impossible to keep the Dukes out of the Playoff. Even with a loss to Washington State, Bob Chesney's team clearly has the best chance to win the Sun Belt while Tulane has a battle remaining.

James Madison's path to the Playoff may be if the ACC is won by a team that finishes with a worse record than the American Champion which could happen if SMU wins out.