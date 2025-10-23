Two National Championship winning coaches could shake up the coaching carousel

The College Football coaching carousel is starting to become a bigger storyline than the actual games in many ways. We still have one weekend of games left in October, yet we have already seen 11 head coaching jobs open up and that number may grow over the final weekend of the month. As coaches around the Country are being fired, fans are starting to eye their next head coach.

Every fanbase circles the big-name head coach they hope to poach or the up-and-coming coordinator. The area no one pays enough attention to when candidates start to be tossed around is the coaches who are currently out of the sport. In this cycle, two National Championship-winning coaches could serve an interesting role in this carousel.

Ed Orgeron and Jimbo Fisher want back in this offseason

After getting fired at the end of the 2021 season, Ed Orgeron has spent a few years away from College Football. At the end of the summer, Ed Orgeron made it public that he's looking to coach again. On Wednesday, Orgeron appeared on The Andy & Ari On3 podcast, where he further dove into his plans, saying he either wants to be a Head Coach or a defensive line coach if it's with the right team.

NEW: Ed Orgeron wants to be your head coach — or even your defensive line coach👀



“I'm not gonna take anything, and not everybody's gonna take me. So, it may be a head coach job. It may be a defensive line job with someone that I believe can win a championship.



...I'm a… pic.twitter.com/tilrOn0ciw — On3 (@On3sports) October 22, 2025

Based on how his tenure at LSU ended and the fact that he wasn't great in his first Head Coaching gig at Ole Miss, it's hard to imagine Orgeron will get one of the Power 4 jobs. Where Ed Orgeron could end up making his return is at the Group of 5 level, where his big name and experience could be an advantage on the recruiting trail.

When you think of a potential fit for Ed Orgeron, landing at Tulane would almost be the perfect school if Jon Sumrall leaves for a Power 4 job. Orgeron is still a beloved figure in Louisiana from his time at LSU which would help him land solid recruiting classes.

Far more interesting is the job search for former Florida State and Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. After getting fired in the middle of the 2023 season, Jimbo Fisher wants back in, and he's well prepared. Fisher is already assembling a staff and studying the game, which makes him such an interesting candidate.

The beneficiary of the biggest buyout in history, Jimbo Fisher, 60, is preparing to coach again.



He’s watching film, organizing a staff and “clarifying” things.



“I never got into coaching for money. I’m not getting out of it because I’ve got money.”https://t.co/rmWI53RAYt — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 22, 2025

While his tenure and exit at Texas A&M were ugly, Jimbo Fisher still has a great chance to land a Power 4 gig. The school that's the most interesting to follow is Florida State, as the fanbase has already started to float Jimbo as a possibility. If Florida State has to pay Mike Norvell's massive buyout, Jimbo Fisher, who's said money isn't his driving force, could end up being a great candidate.

Programs often look for a coach who they believe can take them to a National Championship, and coaches who have already reached the mountain top hardly ever hit the mountain. It's going to be fascinating to follow Orgeron and Fisher in their hunts for jobs, as both are such larger-than-life figures that only make the sport more interesting.

More College Football News: