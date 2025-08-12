Ty Simpson can lead Alabama to glory without being another Tua or Bryce Young

When you think of Alabama quarterbacks, you think of the dynamic superstars the Crimson Tide have started over the past several seasons. Jalen Milroe and his legs were the biggest threat on any play, and it brought Alabama to the Playoff and an SEC Championship. Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama with his talent, while Mac Jones, before him, was a National Champion and a Heisman contender. Tua Tagovailoa was a deadly passer, and Jalen Hurts' rushing ability was rare at Alabama.

Often forgotten are the quarterbacks that Nick Saban truly had the most success with at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide become a dynasty. Greg McElroy won Saban his first ring in Tuscaloosa, but, was never regarded as one of the best signal callers in the Country. AJ McCarron was the most successful quarterback in Tuscaloosa, and even he wasn't a first-round talent. Jake Coker led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season, yet he went undrafted.

On Monday Night, the quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa came to an end as Kalen DeBoer and his staff named Ty Simpson the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ty Simpson faces a ton of pressure as he takes over the Alabama offense as the Crimson Tide will look to make the College Football Playoff for the first time under Kalen DeBoer. Given that Ty Simpson is the quarterback of the premier program in the Country, he'll face harsh expectations to live up to the greats that came before him.

The massive expectations for Alabama's starter will be unfair, especially as Simpson hasn't played a ton of College Football. In his career, Ty Simpson has only attempted 50 passes, most of which have come in mop-up duty, which has left Simpson without a passing touchdown in his career.

While Ty Simpson will be asked by most of the fanbase to be that 1st round pick and one of the elite quarterbacks in the Country, he won't need to be. Ty Simpson doesn't need to be a Tua Tagovailoa or a Bryce Young for Alabama to win it all and history has proven that.

Like some of the lesser talented quarterbacks at Alabama, Ty Simpson will have one of the best receiving rooms a quarterback can ask for. Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard create a ton of separation which means Ty Simpson just needs to be a point guard rather than a surgical passer like Tua Tagovailoa.

When Ty Simpson drops back to pass, he'll be doing so behind one of the best offensive lines in the Country. The Crimson Tide return 4 of 5 starters including two of the best at their respective positions in tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford. Having a veteran group protecting Simpson will make it much easier for him as he tries to ease his way into the starting role.

The best thing a first-time starter can have is an effective rushing attack, and Alabama's should be more than effective. Jam Miller returns and will help lighten the load and will serve as a great safety outlet in the passing attack. Richard Young, Daniel Hill, and transfer Dre Washington are all highly capable backs which will help take a ton off of Simpson.

If Ty Simpson can be that superhero that Alabama has had time and time again at quarterback, it'll only help their chances of winning the National Championship. Even if Ty Simpson isn't the elite Heisman contender like a Jalen Milroe, this Alabama team has the talent like the groups before them to go on a deep run in the Playoff.

More Alabama Crimson Tide News: