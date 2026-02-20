Ty Simpson has more to prove than anyone at the NFL Combine

The offseason in football has everyone eying the NFL Draft process as the top college football stars are preparing for the big audition at the NFL Combine. Next week, the entire football world will be Indianapolis as the NFL Combine begins. The event can truly make or break a prospects draft stock, and the player with the most to prove this season may be Alabama star Ty Simpson.

The overwhelming feeling about this draft class is that it's a weak quarterback class after a few seasons with deeper classes. It's nearly guaranteed that Fernando Mendoza will be the 1st Overall Pick, but after that the entire class of quarterbacks are seemingly pushing to prove they're QB2.

Ty Simpson could've returned to Alabama or entered the Transfer Portal where he reportedly had massive NIL offers, but he opted to instead enter the NFL Draft. The decision seemed puzzling as Simpson isn't a guaranteed 1st Round Pick, but when Dante Moore returned to Oregon it helped Simpson's case.

The last time anyone saw Ty Simpson play, he left the Rose Bowl against Indiana early with an injury going 12-16 for just 67 yards.

Simpson will first get to show the NFL teams that he's finally healthy as he played most of the back half of the season dealing with an injury. Now that Ty Simpson has had the time to recover from his injuries, he should be at full health which could allow him to show how talented he is when he's healthy.

Teams will then want to get a close up look at Ty Simpson throughout the event which could help or hurt him. The athletic testing drills should show teams just how mobile Simpson is and give them an idea of his athletic ability.

If Ty Simpson decides to throw at the NFL Combine it should only give him a chance to answer more questions. Showing up, and making all the throws would make it hard to deny Simpson as a first round pick while if he struggles, it could drop him into the 2nd Round.

Every other position group seemingly has a set tier of players, but at quarterback it's seemingly a wide open race to be the 2nd quarterback off the board. Simpson of all the quarterbacks has the best chance to be picked in the 1st round, and this week in Indianapolis will prove just how high he could be picked.