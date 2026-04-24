Ty Simpson's loyalty to Alabama pays dividends on Draft Night

Ty Simpson's loyalty to Alabama seems to have finally paid off for the former Crimson Tide quarterback being drafted much higher than most expected by the Los Angeles Rams. This is a guy who waited his time behind Jalen Milroe for two seasons when he could have easily transferred out in 2023 or 2024.

Instead of leaving, he learned, and when finally given the opportunity, he made the most of his opportunity. He threw for over 3,800 yards, led Alabama to the Rose Bowl, and, honestly, before injuries caught up to him in November, he was a leader in the Heisman Race. It is an incredible story for a guy who, before last season, was only known for his terrible play in the "Monsoon Game" against USF.

Even after his remarkable 2025 campaign, there were many who thought he wasn't an NFL quarterback and thought he was crazy for supposedly turning down over $6 million from the Miami Hurricanes. Ty decided to stay in the draft, not only betting on himself but staying loyal to Alabama, making them the only school he ever played for in college.

Sure he probably would have had an amazing 2026 season as a Miami Hurricane, but there is no guarantee it would lead to such an amazing draft destination as the Rams. He gets to learn under Sean McVay and as of now he will get to learn at least for a year under Matt Stafford.

There is no pressure for Simpson to succeed early, and nobody deserves this opportunity more than him. Ty has a great story, and the film, though limited, obviously speaks for itself or the Rams would not have taken him so high in the draft. Remember, this is a team who was a play or two away from playing in last year's Super Bowl, and they aren't going anywhere.

They obviously feel he is the next franchise quarterback, and it will be fun watching him connect with the plethora of weapons that are already in LA. On top of that and most importantly for Alabama fans Ty Simpson joins Kayden Proctor in the first round which keeps the first-round draft streak alive at 18.