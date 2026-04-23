Grading every 1st Round Pick in the NFL Draft live with instant reactions

The first round of the NFL Draft always delivers surprises, and this year should be no different, with a class lacking a ton of clear answers at the top. From potential blockbuster trades to unexpected slides and major reaches, every single draft pick has a chance to reshape a franchise’s future for better or worse.

Nailing a 1st Round pick can set a team up for decades of success, while totally missing on an early pick could set a team back several years as they try to make up for the mistake. Given that the 2026 NFL Draft class is viewed as a weaker group than we've seen in most recent seasons, the 1st round has a chance to be truly unpredictable.

We’re grading every 1st Round selection live as it happens, breaking down the fit between team and player, value, and overall impact of each move in real time. Did teams maximize their board? Who reached on a pick? Who landed a steal by staying patient while others got desperate? Which team instantly became a playoff contender?

The night promises to be filled with a ton of chaos, given the uncertainty at the top of the class. Fernando Mendoza will certainly be the 1st overall pick, but can Ty Simpson join him in the 1st Round after passing up on major NIL deals in the Transfer Portal? The Jets, Giants, Chiefs, Cowboys, Browns, and Dolphins all enter the night with 2 1st Round Picks, but will they actually use their selections or make draft shifting trades?

Stay locked in as the first round unfolds for every pick, every reaction, and every grade in what should be a wild opening round.

Instantly grading every 1st Round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a franchise quarterback, and they hopefully found one with the selection of Fernando Mendoza. The only knock on Mendoza is that he doesn't stack up well against the top QBs in recent classes. Mendoza should benefit greatly from starting his career behind Kirk Cousins, allowing him to develop before being thrust into action.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The draft was always going to truly start with the New York Jets, and they made the surprising decision to pick David Bailey. The New York Jets certainly went with the safer pick as Bailey has proven himself at edge rusher, but they passed on an incredibly exciting player in Arvell Reese. The concern for the Jets will be the fact that David Bailey struggles against the run, and he’ll need to win with more power at the NFL level.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Arizona Cardinals could've traded down, but at the end of the day, they leave the cycle with the best player available. Jeremiyah Love will help the Cardinals' offense instantly while giving whoever is their quarterback next season an elite weapon to work with.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

This offseason is all about building around Cam Ward, and by drafting Carnell Tate, the team is doing just that. Carnell Tate was clearly the top wide receiver in this class, and he'll pair nicely with Wan'Dale Robinson. The only knock may be the fact that Arvell Reese was still available, and he could've exceled in Robert Saleh's defense.

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

John Harbaugh always let the draft fall into his lap, and this year wasn't any different as Arvell Reese fell to 5th Overall. The Giants are loaded at edge rusher with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux which could lead to a trade or Reese falling back to linebacker, but he was clearly the best player available.

6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

Trade: Kansas City receives 6th Overall for 9th Overall, 74th Overall, and 148th Overall

The biggest need for the Chiefs was cornerback, and moving up to secure the best cornerback in the draft is a perfect move. Mansoor Delane will help the Chiefs replace Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson giving this defense a true CB1 as the team looks to return to the Playoffs.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

Dan Quinn found his perfect long-term replacement for Bobby Wagner landing Sonny Styles with the 7th Overall pick. Sonny Styles is built to be a star in this modern era of football with the perfect build for a linebacker. The Commanders needed to upgrade on defense, and Sonny Styles gives the unit a centerpiece to build around.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

This offseason is all about building around Tyler Shough for the Saints, and giving him another weapon. Jordyn Tyson is arguably the best wide receiver in the class, and landing him 8th overall is a win for the Saints. The biggest concern may be over if Tyson can stay healthy as he comes with major injury concerns.

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Cleveland Browns picked up extra draft capital to move down in the class, landing Spencer Fano with the 9th Overall pick. Upgrading the offensive line was a priority as the Browns try to evaluate the rest of the quarterbacks on their roster. Spencer Fano wasn't the best player available with the pick, and he may need to slide inside, but he'll help bolster the unit.

10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

After landing the best player available in Arvell Reese, the Giants could've done it again with Caleb Downs. Instead, the Giants reached to take Francis Mauigoa, who will likely play guard, rather than taking Vega Ioane, who's proven at guard. Mauigoa still may be a fine player, but the Giants really need to hope he transitions well to offensive guard, otherwise this was a wasted pick.

11. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dallas receives 11th overall for 12th overall, 177th overall, and 180th overall from Miami

Jerry Jones got the steal of the draft as the Cowboys only needed to move up 1 pick in order to land Caleb Downs. After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys didn't have a defensive difference maker, and they landed that level of chess piece with Caleb Downs. The Cowboys' defense is instantly leaps and bounds better as they add arguably the best player in the class.

12. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

Jeff Hafley inherits a blank slate with the Miami Dolphins, and he's tasked with rebuilding the offensive line. Kadyn Proctor could end up being the best offensive lineman in this class, but he's struggled with his weight, and could end up having to move inside to guard.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Picking a quarterback seemed out of the question with how all in the Los Angeles Rams were on winning the Super Bowl this season. Instead, Sean McVay lands his Matthew Stafford successor picking Ty Simpson far sooner than anyone expected. Ty Simpson will benefit from learning behind Matthew Stafford, but he won't help the team win right away.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

While John Harbaugh is in New York, Baltimore still has the ability to have the draft fall right in its lap. Free Agency dealt a major blow to the Ravens' interior offensive line, and Vega Ioane can step right in and be a high-level starter for the Ravens. Protecting Lamar Jackson is the top priority, and picking Vega Ioane will help ensure he's healthy.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Todd Bowles heads into a make-or-break season, and improving the defense gives him the best chance of making the Playoffs. Tampa Bay could've traded up for an edge rusher, but they instead stood pat at 15th Overall, and had Rueben Bain Jr fall into their laps. There are concerns over Bain's arm length and off-field issues, but he'll instantly give this team a difference maker off the edge.

16. New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

This draft for the Jets is all about building for the future to give whoever they pick at Quarterback next year better weapons. Kenyon Sadiq is a matchup nightmare at the tight end position who could even be deployed out wide in receiver roles. The only issue with the pick is the fact that the Jets are seemingly giving up on Mason Taylor after picking him in the 2nd round last season.

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

Detroit picking Blake Miller 17th Overall is the definition of forcing a pick because of a positional need. While Blake Miller has a chance to be a solid offensive tackle, he clearly wasn't the best player on the board at the time. The Lions continue to build through the trenches, but picking one of the edge rushers who fell would've been better value.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

Coming into the draft, the Vikings' biggest need was clearly defensive back, and Dillon Thieneman, Jermod McCoy, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren all fell into their laps. Instead, the Vikings reached to take Caleb Banks, who's missed a ton of time dealing with injuries between this season and the pre-draft process. At his best, Caleb Banks could be an elite player, but the injury history is far too much to take him 18th overall.

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Ikem Ekwonu's injury in the Playoffs hurt the Panthers as it made offensive tackle a need rather than allowing the team to upgrade. Landing Monroe Freeling 19th Overall is incredible value for the Panthers as he easily could've been the 1st tackle off the board, and he can grow into the team's long term left tackle.

20. Philadephia Eagles: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Philadelphia trades 23, 114, and 137 for 20, and a 7th Round pick with Dallas

The AJ Brown situation continues to loom over the Eagles, and they found their solution in the NFL Draft. Makai Lemon can win in a variety of ways, and he could become the go-to weapon for Jalen Hurts underneath. Adding Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason allows the Eagles to move on from AJ Brown without taking a step back.