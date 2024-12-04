UCF looking to bring in Lincoln Riley as its next head coach, report says
UCF is aiming high in their search for a new head coach, with reports surfacing that the program has reached out to USC’s Lincoln Riley.
According to reports from The Athletic, representatives from UCF contacted Riley’s camp to gauge his interest in making a move to Florida. While this effort is ambitious, the odds of Riley leaving his current position seem slim.
Riley, who signed a lucrative 10-year deal with USC worth an estimated $10 million annually, is just three years into his contract. For UCF to bring Riley on board, it would likely involve navigating complex financial obstacles, including compensating for the massive payout his current deal entails.
The report noted that replicating his current deal at UCF would be a major challenge, and there would also be a large payout to get Riley out of his current contract.
Former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s recent departure to Florida State as an offensive coordinator left a void, prompting UCF to explore its options. Riley’s track record, including his impressive tenure at Oklahoma where he went 55-10 and made three College Football Playoff appearances, makes him a dream candidate.
However, his time at USC has seen mixed results, with a 25-14 record that reflects a slight decline in wins each season. This past year, Riley and the Trojans finished 6-6 overall.
While UCF has yet to receive any confirmation from Riley’s team about his interest, the school continues to evaluate other candidates. The Athletic also noted that the move would resemble a professional sports trade, where compensation might need to be structured creatively to make up for Riley’s potential losses.
It’s clear UCF is not afraid to think big as they look to fill the head coaching role, but landing Lincoln Riley might remain more of a bold aspiration than a realistic possibility.