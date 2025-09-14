UCLA fires DeShaun Foster after changing everything to land Nico Iamaleava

The College Football coaching carousel has officially started spinning despite the fact that we're just three games into the season. Everyone wondered whether Billy Napier, Mark Stoops, Brent Pry, or Mike Gundy would be the first Head Coach fired instead, it's UCLA Bruins Head Coach DeShaun Foster.

Sources: UCLA has fired coach DeShaun Foster. He started his second season there 0-3. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 14, 2025

The Bruins were off to an abysmal 0-3 start to the 2025 season after their loss to New Mexico on Friday Night. In his tenure at UCLA, the Bruins went 5-10 with a 3-6 record in their first season in the Big Ten.

It's not a surprise that DeShaun Foster was fired by the UCLA Bruins but, it's a surprise when the Bruins decided to pull the plug. Considering that DeShaun Foster was a star for the Bruins as a player, it seemed more likely that they'd at least let him finish the season before showing him the door.

The Bruins over the past several seasons have turned into the Bad News Bears and it's hard to blame Foster for this programs issues. It was an embarrassing sight to see the Rose Bowl completley empty on Friday Night but, it's hard to blame the fans when the Stadium is 40 minutes from campus and it's a bad on-field product.

The decision that may have done DeShaun Foster in was deciding to push Joey Aguilar to the side in order to land Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. At Tennessee, Joey Aguilar has looked better than Iamaleava ever did in Josh Heupel's system while Nico Iamaleava has been abysmal.

The timing of the firing is a surprise, as the Bruins have only played three games this season. If UCLA had played four games, most of their players wouldn't be able to redshirt, but given that they've only played three games, we could see a mass exodus making a terrible product even worse.

More UCLA Bruins News: