UCLA's recruiting hot streak continues with elite former Georgia commit

After the DeShaun Foster era ended shockingly quick in Westwood, the UCLA football program enters a new era. Bob Chesney just took James Madison to the College Football Playoff, and he'll look to follow in Curt Cignetti's footsteps as the latest James Madison head coach looking to win big in the Big Ten.

UCLA should be a program that has success in this modern era given the NIL advantages they should have while their location should be appealing. This spring, Bob Chesney and his staff get to make their first big push toward building a winner with their first full recruiting class.

UCLA quickly scoops up former Georgia commit Jerry Outhouse Jr

Earlier this week, the Georgia Bulldogs were dealt a massive blow as elite cornerback recruit Jerry Outhouse Jr decommitted.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jerry Outhouse has Decommitted from Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Fort Worth, TX had been Committed to the Bulldogs since March 6th



He currently holds a total of 43 offershttps://t.co/4hbdusCw0j pic.twitter.com/OeEqVehExj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

It turns out that the program working to flip the former Georgia commit was UCLA as the Bruins quickly landed a commitment from Jerry Outhouse on Friday.

Landing Jerry Outhouse marks the latest big win in a recruiting hot streak for Bob Chesney and the Bruins. UCLA currently holds the Nation's 12th ranked recruiting class which marks a massive improvement over last year's class that finished ranked 66th in the country.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jerry Outhouse Jr is the 109th ranked player in the country, the 15th ranked cornerback in the class, and the 14th ranked player out of Texas. Outhouse becomes UCLA's second highest ranked recruit behind George Toia who committed to the Bruins on Thursday.

Bob Chesney and his staff have had an incredible week, with commitments from Toia, Outhouse, and Jackson Roper who also announced his decision on Friday. Heading into the Summer, Bob Chesney has a chance to compete for a top 10 class which would be an incredible feat in his 1st season at the helm.