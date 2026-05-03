UCLA's red hot recruiting weekend brings a Maurice Jones-Drew's son to Westwood

The UCLA Bruins fired DeShaun Foster early into the 2025 college football season as it was clear he wasn't the right fit to return the Bruins to glory. The Bruins ended up targeting James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney to lead the program after his trip to the College Football Playoff. This weekend, Bob Chesney has shown just how high the potential for the Bruins can be.

UCLA has surged up the recruiting rankings this weekend holding the Nation's 11th ranked recruiting class. Since Thursday, the Bruins have landed 7 commitments with 5 4-star commits which is more 4-stars than the Bruins signed last cycle. One of the 3-star commitments will hit closer to home for the Bruins than any of the other additions.

Duece Jones-Drew continues the family legacy at UCLA

On Sunday, the UCLA Bruins landed their 7th commitment of the weekend, reeling in Duece Jones-Drew, the son of long-time NFL star Maurice Jones- Drew.

🚨BREAKING🚨 RB Duece Jones-Drew has committed to UCLA🐻



He's the son of former Bruin and 3x Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew.



Read: https://t.co/I0KD498qZ6 pic.twitter.com/mZPjV3r7I6 — Rivals (@Rivals) May 3, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Duece Jones-Drew is the 622nd ranked player in the country, the 56th ranked running back in the class, and the 55th ranked player out of California. Jones-Drew joins Jayshon Gibson as running back commits for the Bruins, with both players jumping on board this weekend.

Duece Jones-Drew will look to continue the family legacy at UCLA as he follows in his father's footsteps. During his time at UCLA, Maurice Jones-Drew racked up 3,332 scrimmage yards and 579 punt return yards with 37 career touchdowns. MJD was a consensus 1st-team All American in 2005 while making the All-Pac 12 teams in 2004 and 2005 leading college football in average punt return yards in 2005.

Landing Duece Jones-Drew shows an emphasis on keeping homegrown talent at home which is a great sign for Bob Chesney's future. There's still plenty of work to do, but early on, Bob Chesney is pressing all the right buttons for long-term success.