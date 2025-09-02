UNC finds its bright spot in Jordan Shipp amid a forgettable night

On Monday Night, the North Carolina Tar Heels were supposed to have a coronation as they were going to officially arrive with Bill Belichick at the helm. After a 7-0 start, everything quickly went downhill as TCU won this game 48-14 in commanding fashion. For the Tar Heels, everything that could go wrong did go wrong, and as a result, there isn't much to be too excited about.

Lost in all of the madness and all of the disappointment was the breakout of one of the players with the most potential on this roster, Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp.

Jordan Shipp had his breakout game for the North Carolina Tar Heels

In the 2024 recruiting class, the North Carolina Tar Heels were able to nab elite Top 100 recruit Jordan Shipp, keeping the Charlotte native In-State. As a true freshman, the Tar Heels never unlocked Jordan Shipp as he caught just 9 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

On the first drive of the game, it was clear that Shipp had arrived, catching a 39-yard pass and a 19-yard pass, helping the Tar Heels score a touchdown.

Gio Lopez my GOODNESS….



And yes, Jordan Shipp is ANOTHER 2027 guy 😒 pic.twitter.com/8hN6dEnhbp — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 2, 2025

As the Tar Heels' offense couldn't complete a pass for over 2 hours of real time, Jordan Shipp and the rest of the offense went quiet. Part of the reason that the North Carolina offense may not have found any success in that middle period of the game is the fact that they went away from using Shipp as he looked unguardable early on.

In his Sophomore debut, Jordan Shipp finished the game with 4 catches for 84 yards averaging 21 yards per catch. Next week on Shipp's first catch he could surpass his freshman season totals as he's going to have a massive breakout season.

