Undrafted Notre Dame rookie is shining at New York Giants training camp

The NFL Preseason is more than just players preparing for the upcoming season as it also serves as a way for General Managers and Head Coaches to determine who they want to keep on the roster. Most fans get excited about the players their team drafted or signed in free agency but, the best stories often come when an Undrafted Rookie quickly proves they're worthy of making the team and making an impact.

The New York Giants have had a ton of success finding diamonds in the rough and it's helped the team win 4 Super Bowls. Victor Cruz went from an undrafted free agent to one of the best receivers in the NFL and Antonio Pierce was one of the key pieces in the Giants upset win over the Patriots in 2007.

This preseason, it's becoming clear that the New York Giants have another potential diamond in the rough in former Notre Dame and Clemson star Beaux Collins. Despite having a ton of potential, Beaux Collins never broke out during his career despite playing for two elite programs. Collins ended up going undrafted but, at New York Giants camp it appears he's tapped into his potential.

During Training Camp, injuries to some of the New York Giants starting wide receivers allowed Beaux Collins to start slowly moving up the depth chart getting first team reps when the injuries were the worst. When Collins has gotten to play alongside the Giants starters, he's made an impressive impact especially during joint practices with the New York Jets.

New York Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan spoke on Collins' reps with the first team and how he's a player to watch as the rosters are nearing cut down day.

"You are getting first-team reps, that means something, at this point in the summer, definitely a name I am keeping an eye on." Jordan Raanan

It's always an uphill battle for an undrafted free agent to make any team but, as Beaux Collins continues to impress at camp it's only becoming harder for the Giants to cut him. If Collins can carry over his stellar showings in practice to one of the final two preseason games, he'll have a great chance of suiting up for the team in Week 1.

