UNLV takes massive hit losing Michigan QB transfer to season ending injury

After an exciting 2024 season, the UNLV Rebels were forced to rebuild their program as Barry Odom was hired by Purdue sending a ton of the team's pieces all over the Country. Dan Mullen came in and used the transfer portal in the perfect was for a program like UNLV, bringing in once highly touted recruits from big programs hoping to build the most talented roster in the Mountain West.

As the team replaces quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, Mullen brought in two quarterbacks most College Football fans know in Anthony Colandrea from Virginia and Michigan's Alex Orji. To start the season, Colandrea has been the team's primary quarterback but, Orji has played a key role as the team's weapon running the football.

In his first three games, Alex Orji has gone 3-3 passing for 37 yards while adding 42 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries using his legs. Unfortunately for Alex Orji and for UNLV, the transfer's season is over as Dan Mullen told the press that Orji suffered a hamstring injury that will require season ending surgery.

Alex Orji is out for the season, according to UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen.



Mullen says Orji has a Grade 3 LCL injury, and his hamstring tore off the bone.



Mullen says Orji has a Grade 3 LCL injury, and his hamstring tore off the bone.

The news is heartbreaking for Alex Orji has he made the move to Michigan this offseason to make an impact in his senior season. Given that Orji has only appeared in 3 games this season, he could apply for a medical redshirt if he's looking to play one last season.

As Orji is now out for the season, Dan Mullen and his staff will turn to Cameron Friel to serve as the team's backup quarterback. Friel has spent 5 seasons in Las Vegas and has a ton of experience with 2,036 career passing yards and 9 touchdowns in his career. Without Orji, UNLV is down a massive rushing threat and will need to find a way to create the explosive plays in the run game without him.

