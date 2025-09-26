Upset Alert: These 5 ranked College Football teams could fall this weekend

Week 5 of the College Football season officially kicked off on Thursday Night but, on Saturday the true fun begins. This weekend, there are several massive matchups between Top 25 opponents but, that's not where the true fun is born. Every weekend gives us massive upsets and this weekend may not be different as there are several games that could define the weekend.

5 Top 25 teams are on upset alert in Week 5

#24 TCU Horned Frogs Vs Arizona State Sun Devils

The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 25 but, their two biggest wins of the season have come against questionable opponents as UNC and SMU have clear flaws. The Arizona State Sun Devils may be a step behind where they were last season but, they still have the best QB-WR in the conference. The Sun Devils get to host this game and if Sam Leavitt and the passing attack start to click, this could be a massive win for Kenny Dillingham's team.

#22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Everyone is expecting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to get back into the College Football Playoff race as their two losses came against Playoff contenders. Through three weeks, the Fighting Irish have shown that they have a ton of issues on defense and if there's one thing the Razorbacks have shown it's that they can score in bunches at times. Sam Pittman is on the hot seat after this last loss and this could be the best showing we see from the Razorbacks.

#11 Indiana Hoosiers Vs Iowa Hawkeyes

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off their biggest win of the season which always can put a team on upset alert. Going to Iowa is never an easy task especially if the Hawkeyes offense can finally show the promise everyone expected when they landed Mark Gronowski. Curt Cignetti is going to have to get his team up for this game as if they sleepwalk into this one, otherwise this will be a battle.

Auburn Tigers Vs #9 Texas A&M Aggies

Coming off of a loss to Oklahoma in a game where Auburn was hurt by the referees, the Tigers enter this game needing a bounce back win. Hugh Freeze and his team are right back in a massive spot as they head to College Station looking to upset the 9th ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies already have a massive win over Notre Dame and are coming off of the bye but, have shown a weakness.

For Auburn to pull off the upset, the Tigers are going to need Jackson Arnold to play to the 5-star talent everyone at Auburn hopes he can be. Last weekend, Arnold missed some open receivers on plays that could've changed the game and in this one he can't afford to make the same mistakes.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs Washington Huskies

After spending the weekend on the bye, the Ohio State Buckeyes are thrust into Big Ten action as they take on the Washington Huskies. While Texas was a test, the Washington Huskies may be the biggest test to date for the Buckeyes as they face an explosive offense. The Buckeyes are going on the road for the first time this season to face the Washington Huskies which only adds to the challenge.

The Huskies have one of the most exciting trios in the Country on offense with quarterback Demond Williams Jr, running back Jonah Coleman, and wide receiver Denzel Boston. The Huskies defense is going to need to elevate in order to pull off the upset but, having the Nation's top scoring offense gives the Huskies a great chance in this game.

