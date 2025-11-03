Upsets in Week 10 really hurts the ACC chances of getting two playoff teams in 2025

The ACC had a tough weekend with both Georgia Tech and Miami being upset and as result right now it does not look good for the conference getting two teams in this year's playoff. There is a lot of football to be played, and we can see another surprise like we did last year with two ACC teams getting in but, Saturday really hurt the chances. Everyone seems to be down on the conference right now, but from just a football standpoint we are on a path to an epic ending to the ACC season. Right now Virginia sits atop the conference with no losses, and currently there are five teams with one loss in the conference.

Georgia Tech's upset loss to NC State was one of those weird games, which is what makes college football so great, but everything is still right there for this Yellow Jackets team. Haynes King is having an all-time great season, and after a much-needed bye week, it will be interesting to see how this team bounces back.

Their remaining games are tricky with trips to Boston, hosting Pitt, and the rivalry game against Georgia to end the season. The dream scenario for the conference would be, of course, for Brent Key's team to run the table and upset the Bulldogs, showing this Tech team to be a viable national championship contender.

Of course, another Miami collapse in November really hurts the ACC Conference because of the big name. If the Canes had not lost another game through the regular season, even if they had lost in the conference championship game, they would have been a shoo-in for the committee for this year's playoff.

Now the Canes are sitting with two losses and unlikely to have a spot in the championship game again, and even if they end the season at 10-2, it will be hard for the committee to justify putting them into the 12-team playoff field when compared to other two-loss teams, as well as there still being quite a few one-loss teams. A lot of chaos will have to take place for them to get in, but it would be interesting to see what the committee does should it come down to them and Notre Dame.

Overall, though, the race to Charlotte over the next couple of weeks will be the most intriguing in the country as everyone is seemingly alive in this race.