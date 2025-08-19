Urban Meyer declares the NCAA dead over the Michigan sign-stealing punishment

On Friday, the long-awaited decision was made when the NCAA finally put the Michigan Wolverines' sign stealing scandal to bed with their official decision. The NCAA's punishment for Michigan is best described as a slap on the wrist, as the Wolverines were given fines, Sherrone Moore was suspended for a third game, and several former coaches were given show causes. The Wolverines were upset with the decision, opting to appeal it.

The Wolverines weren't the only ones who were upset with the NCAA's decision, as many in Columbus, Ohio, and East Lansing were angry over the decision. Ohio State and Michigan State fans felt that the Wolverines should've been stripped of their wins from that season including the National Championship, or slapped with postseason bans.,

The NCAA's rationale was that the players shouldn't be penalized for the actions of coaches who are no longer with the program which struck the nerve of Ohio State fans. When Urban Meyer took over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the program wasn't eligible for the postseason that year as punishment for the scandal that has become known as "Tattoogate".

The postseason ban proved to be impactful as the Buckeyes went on to go 12-0 under Urban Meyer's leadership but, couldn't play for the National Championship. On his podcast, "The Triple Option", Urban Meyer slammed the NCAA for their lack of punishments declaring their days as an enforcement agency as over.

"In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl game or championship game in their final year of College Football, for something they had nothing to do with. One of the most difficult things I have ever done. That same group went 12-0 and were unable to play for the National Championship of College Football. The recent NCAA ruling not to punish players that weren't involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists." Urban Meyer

When the ruling came down, the sentiment was the same across the board, the NCAA was clearly trying to enforce a punishment that wouldn't get them sued. The NCAA has lost in court so many times as of late that every time they levy a decision it only makes it clearer that the NCAA has no power when it compares to the school.

The point Urban Meyer makes is perfect, as he has every reason to disagree with the decision that the NCAA made, yet he agrees with the decision that was made. However, he also shows how the NCAA has fallen from where it once stood and the way the punishments have shifted over the years.

When the NCAA made its decision on the Wolverines' punishment, it sent a message to the rest of the College Football world. Any program that faces NCAA sanctions no longer needs to fear the death penalty or postseason bans, as the NCAA doesn't have that power anymore. The next time the NCAA tries to punish a program, it'll become even clearer that they don't hold the power anymore and if they want to continue holding power, it'll need to benefit the schools.

