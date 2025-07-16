Urban Meyer is betting big on Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team in 2025

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, Deion Sanders' Colorado team has a ton of questions. The team is tasked with replacing their 4 leading receivers including Travis Hunter along with starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While Deion Sanders has undergone a massive rebuild already when he arrived at Colorado, he's never had to deal with losing the elite talent he lost this offseason.

While there aren't a ton of people jumping on the Colorado bandwagon before the season, Deion Sanders has a National Championship winning Head Coach and a Heisman winner in his corner. On the Triple Option podcast, Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram II laid out why they're bought in on Colorado this season.

🔥 Buffs Season Outlook. Coach Meyer & @markingramII Believe 🦬



"There is stability in the program. I have faith in @DeionSanders, I have faith in this coaching staff. I think they are gonna do it"



📽️ @3xOptionShow https://t.co/6oxKpzEUNX pic.twitter.com/oLpKRdVotl — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 13, 2025

Urban Meyer brought up a solid point about how Colorado was far less reliant on the transfer portal this offseason, bringing back a ton of experience and building continuity. Being able to build a chemistry between players is so crucial and while this team does add a ton of transfers it's a much better blend than we've seen with past Deion Sanders teams.

The thing that may be the most important for Colorado as they look to take the next step without some of their stars is that they'll be able to create a new identity. With a loaded receiving room and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, the Buffaloes had to pass the ball early and often, which at times led to the team abandoning its rushing attack. Now, Colorado can lean on the run game, which should help in wearing opponents down each week.

Whether or not Colorado is able to compete for a Big 12 Championship after losing as many pieces as they did will be determined rather early in the season, as it'll be easy to tell if this team has the talent to do so. Sanders has already shown he can flip the perception of a team quickly, and with a quarterback as talented as Kaidon Salter leading the offense this will still be an exciting group.

