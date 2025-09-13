Urban Meyer is still All-In on Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood

When the Michigan Wolverines faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the biggest game of Week 2 of the College Football season, Bryce Underwood had a golden opportunity to cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Instead, the Wolverines and Underwood squandered a great chance as he went 9-24 for 142 yards in the loss to the Sooners.

As Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines suffered a big loss, many have started to jump off the Wolverines bandwagon as well as the Bryce Underwood hype train. While many question if he can make the massive impact everyone expected as a true freshman, there are plenty who still believe in Bryce Underwood including Urban Meyer.

Urban Meyer continues to praise Bryce Underwood even after loss

The former Ohio State Head Coach sat down with the Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo where he sang the praises of Bryce Underwood.

"Don’t pump the brakes on Bryce Underwood, he’s going to be fantastic. I love this player. His release, his everything looks fantastic. But true freshmen are not supposed to go on the road and win games at Oklahoma. Now, the rest of the team was expected to go [and win], and they didn’t" Urban Meyer

The point about Bryce Underwood not being expected to win that game while the rest of the team should've stepped up feels like the right thought. The Wolverines really should've gone out and gotten Underwood an elite wide receiver on the outside which would've made his life much easier.

If the Wolverines are going to go on a run to the College Football Playoff, the defense is going to have to take its game to the next level, while the offense needs to continue developing. This team is still just a few games into playing for a new offensive coordinator with a freshman quarterback, and it's going to take time for all of the pieces to click.

