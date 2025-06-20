Urban Meyer’s recruiting obsession proves beating Michigan was personal

Over the past several years as Michigan has dominated Ohio State in "The Game" the Buckeyes fanbase has compared Ryan Day to Urban Meyer. During his tenure at Ohio State, the Buckeyes dominated "The Game" and Urban Meyer has 7 gold pants and a perfect 7-0 record in the rivalry. As many wonder why Ryan Day hasn't had the same success, the conclusion has been that Day hasn't had the same passion about the rivalry.

Meyer always detailed how much he reminded his players of their hate for Michigan whether it was practice periods every week dedicated to the game, recruiting players that understood the rivalry, and making the Rivalry a year long issue not just a priority in the lead up.

The latest reveal from Urban Meyer speaks to just how psychotic he was about ensuring he beat the Wolverines.

Ohio State had a Wolverine recruiting board during Meyer's tenure

On his podcast , "The Triple Option" with Mark Ingram and Rob Stone, Urban Meyer revealed that during his tenure they had an entire board dedicated to Michigan's recruiting efforts. Meyer wanted to know who Michigan was recruiting, who the Wolverines landed, and if the Buckeyes lost a battle to Michigan his staffers were in trouble.

.@CoachUrbanMeyer wasn't taking ANY losses to TTUN pic.twitter.com/AaAOzl7nAA — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) June 19, 2025

Every time that Urban Meyer shares details about his process and approach to the Rivalry it's no surprise that he dominated "The Game". Meyer was frankly obsessed with dominating the rivalry which was the smart approach as dominating Michigan made him untouchable in the eyes of his fanbase.

The question now becomes how can Ohio State return to its dominant form against Michigan under Ryan Day? While Day may not need an entire recruiting board devoted to the Wolverines perhaps he could use some extra help from Urban Meyer to help learn about what it takes and how to turn his legacy around.

