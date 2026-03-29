USC continues red hot recruiting tear landing in-state LB Josiah Poyer

The top priority right now for college football programs is building up recruiting classes as the offseason approaches the end of Spring practices. Last offseason, Lincoln Riley picked up arguably his biggest win at USC as the Trojans signed the Nation's top ranked recruiting class. After giving the Trojans a great foundation for the future, Lincoln Riley is trying to continue the hot streak for the Trojans.

This weekend will be one of the most important weekends of the year for USC if they end up signing the Nation's top ranked class again. The Trojans have been on fire this weekend as they've reeled in commitments from CB Danny Lang, OT Drew Fielder who was committed to Oregon, 2028 WR Roye Oliver III, and now the class is growing once again.

USC beats out Cal for California LB recruit Josiah Poyer

On Sunday Night, the USC Trojans continued their recruiting tear as they picked up a commitment from St. John Bosco star Josiah Poyer. The California native picked the Trojans over Cal, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Poyer is the 765th ranked player in the Country, the 60th ranked linebacker in the class, and the 65th ranked player in California. This season, Poyer was in the middle of one of the defense for one of the Nation's best programs, racking up 54 tackles, 7 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.

The USC Trojans have used this weekend to fly up the recruiting rankings as they now hold the 5th ranked class in the Country, and the 2nd ranked class in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley already holds a 5-star commitment from elite athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, and if the Trojans continue to create fireworks through the Summer, they could be in contention to sign the best class once again.