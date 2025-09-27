USC Trojans legends torch team after mistake filled loss

Last weekend, the USC Trojans picked up their first Big Ten win of the season knocking off Michigan State. The win was enough to vault the Trojans into the Top 25 but, the fanbase wasn't happy that the AP Poll voters only ranked them as the 21st ranked team in the Country. On Saturday, the Trojans had a great chance to prove the fans right as they faced another Top 25 team in the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Instead, the Trojans defense caved on the final possession of the game which has become a tradition under Lincoln Riley allowing Illinois to walk the Trojans off with a field goal. The Trojans played a very sloppy game with 2 turnovers and 8 penalties for 69 yards making life easier on the Illini.

USC legends aren't holding back after another Top 25 loss

The loss was another Top 25 loss for the Trojans which is becoming a tradition as Lincoln Riley is now just 4-11 against Top 25 opponents while at USC. Riley is now 30-15 though his first 45 games at USC which is worse than Clay Helton who went 31-14 in the same span. The way the Trojans played has drawn the anger from the former players who went off on social media after the loss.

Former USC defensive back Su'a Cravens went off on the Trojans about the fact that the team continues to underwhelm when it's time for the team to show up in a big game.

The ugly truth that some of yal NEED to digest because the willful ignorance and refusal to acknowledge our teams on issues is sickness #FightOn✌🏽 https://t.co/hQOvdSswVt pic.twitter.com/1hbqL53w7Q — Su’a Kristopher Cravens (@SuaKCravens) September 27, 2025

After his rant, Su'a Cravens revealed that other USC greats are echoing his sentiment behind the scenes.

Legendary 55’s texting my phone saying they don’t get it … Long as I’m on the same page as the legends then I know I ain’t trippin 😤💯 gotta be better , but still a ton of ball left for USC to make a run. Can’t afford anymore L’s #FightOn✌🏽 — Su’a Kristopher Cravens (@SuaKCravens) September 27, 2025

One of those USC legends is former Trojans running back LenDale White who said that the truth hurts.

Former USC QB and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart only had one word to describe this Trojans team.

Undisciplined. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) September 27, 2025

Lincoln Riley still has a solid team and if the Trojans can stop losing key pieces to injury it could go a long way. At the end of the day, the Trojans went out and made the big move to land a coach like Lincoln Riley to bring this program back to glory and under Riley the Trojans have fallen way short of that goal.

