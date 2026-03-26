USC wins in its own backyard as Lincoln Riley keeps LA star Danny Lang home

The USC Trojans used the 2026 recruiting cycle to finally live up to the level everyone expected when the program went all-in to hire Lincoln Riley. The Trojans finished the recruiting cycle with the Nation's top ranked recruiting class giving Riley and the program the momentum they needed. As pressure mounts on Lincoln Riley to make the Playoff, landing elite classes will go a long way.

Heading into the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Trojans success on the recruiting trail can't be a one year wonder as the real test is stacking elite classes. Early on, Riley and his staff are showing that they're up to the challenge with how they've started to assemble this class.

USC makes a splash keeping Mater Dei star Danny Lang home

On Wednesday Night, the USC Trojans made another addition to their 2027 recruiting class, landing 4-star cornerback Danny Lang, beating out Big Ten rivals Oregon and Ohio State.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Danny Lang has Committed to USC, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 170 CB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State



“If you wanna be great come play for T. Reed”⁰⁰https://t.co/1uutVOchtx pic.twitter.com/FUR4rCptzf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 26, 2026

Danny Lang was one of the most sought after recruits in this cycle as he ranks as the 75th best player in the Country, the 10th ranked cornerback in the class, and the 8th ranked player out of California according to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Early on in Lincoln Riley's tenure, he received a ton of backlash for not keeping the top talent in the state of California at home. Last cycle, Riley did a solid job landing 5 of the top 15 recruit at home while thus far in the 2027 cycle he's already landed 4 of the top 15 players in the state while trending for more.

The Trojans seemed to have finally found their rhythm after poaching GM Chad Bowen away from Notre Dame. If the Trojans can continue to recruit at this level with Bowen, Lincoln Riley should find himself in the College Football Playoff sooner rather than later.