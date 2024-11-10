Utah blasts officials, says Big 12 "stole the game" from them vs. BYU
Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan did not hold back after the Utah Utes' heart-wrenching one-point loss to BYU.
The game, which came down to a last-second 44-yard field goal, sparked outrage on the Utah side, as Harlan and others felt that controversial officiating decisions had unfairly tipped the scales.
“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan declared via KSL Sports after the Utes’ 22-21 defeat. He continued, “We were excited about being in the Big 12,, but tonight, I am not. We won this game; someone else stole it from us.”
The frustration stemmed from a series of events in the game’s final minutes. Leading for most of the second half, Utah’s defense managed a critical fourth-down sack on BYU’s quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, which seemed to seal the win. But, just as Utah fans erupted in celebration, a defensive holding penalty was called against Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn, nullifying the play and granting BYU new life with a fresh set of downs.
Harlan was vocal about his disappointment, saying, “I’m very disappointed and will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”
With renewed momentum, BYU advanced quickly, completing a crucial 30-yard pass that set them within field goal range. The Utes’ defensive efforts, which had held strong throughout most of the game, were overshadowed by the costly penalty, leaving many feeling they had been robbed of a well-earned victory.
Ferrin’s field goal with seconds left on the clock sealed the win, with BYU leaving Rice-Eccles Stadium victorious for the first time in nearly two decades.
For fans of both teams, the rivalry between BYU and Utah has always been fiercely competitive, with each matchup often carrying dramatic twists. With Saturday’s game ending in such controversy, the rivalry seems only to have deepened, leaving a bitter taste for Utah fans.
BYU remains undefeated, with a perfect 9-0 record and a 6-0 record atop the standings in the Big 12. The Cougars are in control of their own destiny for not just the Big 12 championship, but a spot in the College Football Playoff. Utah, on the other hand, fell to 4-5 with the loss.