Vanderbilt is going to suffer the cruelest Playoff fate imaginable

When the College Football Playoff field was expanded to 12 teams, everyone imagined that teams that went 10-2 in the SEC and Big Ten would be locked into the Playoff field, and that teams that went 9-3 could even make the Playoff some seasons. This season, we have a ton of teams that will most likely finish the season 10-2, but some are going to find out that it's not a guarantee.

This offseason, Diego Pavia was able to return to the Commodores, and he declared that the team was going to make the College Football Playoff and compete for the National Championship. Heading into the final weekend of the season, Diego Pavia has the Commodores at 9-2 with one last ranked matchup against Tennessee.

Vanderbilt is going to hit the mark, but miss the Playoff

This season, we've seen that Vanderbilt has what it takes to beat any team they face, and even though Tennessee is a tough team, it's hard to imagine the Commodores losing. More likely than not. Clark Lea is going to lead this program to a 10-2 season, but it may not be enough to make the Playoff.

When the committee released its Top 25 rankings last week, the Commodores were ranked 14th, which puts them outside the Playoff picture, especially when you add in the fact that a Group of 5 program that's ranked behind Vanderbilt will make the Playoff.

Coming into the season, Vanderbilt going 10-2 would've been seen as unbelievable yet this team has won enough big games to make it realistic. The issue for the Commodores is the fact that the committee doesn't view their resume as one of the best in the Country which hurts their chances. Barring a miracle, Vanderbilt will miss the Playoff despite losing two games on the road against Texas and Alabama which feels cruel.