Vanderbilt stuns College Football stealing the Nation’s top QB from Georgia

The last two seasons have seen the Vanderbilt Commodores go on an incredible run, flipping the entire perception of the program. Diego Pavia and Clark Lea have flipped Vanderbilt from the doormat of the SEC into a serious contender, wrapping up a 10-2 regular season with both losses coming against Top 15 opponents.

Clark Lea became a hot name in the coaching carousel, earning him an extension that will keep him at his alma mater. As Lea returns, Vanderbilt's doubters have claimed that they'll fall right back into place when Diego Pavia is gone. It turns out that Clark Lea has the perfect succession plan in place, ensuring the Commodores don't take a step back.

Vanderbilt flips the Nation's top quarterback away from Georgia

Wednesday starts the Early Signing Period in College Football, and a majority of the Nation's top recruits will sign with their future school. On the eve of Signing Day, the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off a monumental recruiting win, flipping the Nation's top quarterback Jared Curtis away from Georgia.

Anchor down ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/C7lIt5XwSc — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) December 3, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores being in a place where they can flip the top quarterback in the Country speaks to how great a job Clark Lea has done turning around this program. Just two years ago, it would've seemed impossible that the Commodores could land a 5-star quarterback, let alone flip him from Georgia.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jared Curtis is the 3rd-ranked player in the Country, the top-ranked quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Tennessee. As Clark Lea and the Commodores try to replace Diego Pavia, the program has an elite quarterback they can turn to keeping the momentum moving forward.

Landing Jared Curtis will likely spark a chain reaction for the Commodores as they can now sell playing with Curtis to players in the Transfer Portal, and future recruiting classes.