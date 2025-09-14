Virginia Tech fans are ready to fire Brent Pry before the Old Dominion game even ends

The only reason that Virginia Tech isn't 0-3 this season is the fact that they're only through the first half of their third game, but this one is clearly over. The Hokies went into the locker room trailing 28-0 to Old Dominion, and it's another show of how far this program has fallen under the leadership of Brent Pry.

When this game ends, Brent Pry will fall to 16-24 in his tenure at Virginia Tech with a 10-13 record in ACC Play. It's become clear to Virginia Tech fans that Brent Pry is not the man for the job and everyone feels as if it's a matter of when he's fired rather than if he's fired.

As the team has once again come out flat and is losing 28-0 to Old Dominion of all teams, the Hokies fans would be more than happy if he was let go at halftime. Whether or not Virginia Tech pulls the plug this early in the season is the question but, with every game that passes it's just a waste of time.

Virginia Tech fans call for Brent Pry's firing at halftime

A simple search of Brent Pry's name on Twitter/X will show just how angry the fanbase is at the performance of this team. One fan noted that Brent Pry is so bad that he makes former Hokies Head Coach Justin Fuente look like Nick Saban.

Brent Pry makes Justin Fuente look like Nick Saban #VirginiaTech | #Hokies — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) September 14, 2025

Other Virginia Tech fans are noting how Brent Pry has only had one good season which was a year where they went just one game above .500.

Man, what’s happened to the Virginia Tech program?



0-2 start and already down 28-ZERO to OLD DOMINION. Had 3 good/decent seasons in the Justin Fuente era, while Brent Pry has had only one winning season (7-6 in 2023), now in his 4th season as Hokies HC. Hot seat. pic.twitter.com/Ks2jHPKGsU — Brad (@StatsBrad) September 14, 2025

Some Virginia Tech fans are already celebrating that Brent Pry is going to be fired, which could lead to some disappointment.

Only one more game with Brent Pry as my head coach pic.twitter.com/KvMPBrniXi — Deablo fan account (@DeferredWalkOn) September 13, 2025

The funniest meme of the night is pointing out how Brent Pry is basically hanging on by a thread at Virginia Tech.

Brent Pry's time at Virginia Tech pic.twitter.com/nQN6hnESXK — Sam Edwards (@sje002) September 14, 2025

The good news for Brent Pry is that he still has the entire second half to spark a comeback and potentially save his job. Based upon how this team has looked to this point, however it's almost impossible to imagine they could surpass the 28 points that Old Dominion has scored.

