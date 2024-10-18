Virginia Tech vaults itself back into the ACC Championship conversation
The Virginia Tech Hokies were quickly left for dead early in the season when they fell well below expectations with two ugly losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers.
Since that point, though, the Hokies have been making an ascent that started with a game they went toe-to-toe with No. 4-ranked Miami on the road, losing in the waning minutes as Cam Ward led the Hurricanes on a touchdown drive and the ACC replay officials conveniently overturned a call on the field that would've resulted in a Virginia Tech touchdown at the buzzer — and a victory — had the play stood as called on the field.
After that disappointing loss, it would've been easy for Virginia Tech to fold. Instead, the Hokies have seemingly been a team with new life. The running game is clicking with QB Kyron Drones and RB Bhayshul Tuten and the Hokies have now won two-straight in blowout fashion.
It would've been difficult for most teams across the college football landscape to come into Blacksburg on a Thursday night and pick up a win. Boston College was thoroughly taken care of from start-to-finish. Virginia Tech jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back, coming away with a 42-21 win over the Eagles and improving to 2-1 in the ACC standings.
Bhayshul Tuten had a game to remember, rushing 18 times for an impressive 266 yards and three touchdowns. We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who had four sacks on the night. Things are starting to click for this Hokies team now and, though there's still a lot of football to be played, it seems like they are beginning to trend in the right direction.
Of course, Virginia Tech doesn't control its own destiny in the ACC. The Hokies already have a loss to Miami and, currently, both Clemson and SMU are undefeated in conference play. However, if Virginia Tech could go on a run the next two weeks and pick up victories over Georgia Tech (at home) and Syracuse (on the road), they'd return home to Blacksburg for a massive matchup against Clemson.
Though the Tigers absolutely should be favored, you can't underestimate what a trip to Blacksburg — particularly if the game ends up being a night kickoff — could mean. Virginia Tech certainly still has holes, and there's no doubting that the Hokies won't have played a defense as talented as Clemson's before that game, but it's still an intriguing matchup to keep your eye on heading through the rest of October and into November, should things transpire favorably for the Hokies down the stretch.
Assuming that SMU loses a game, Virginia Tech could be in a situation where beating Clemson and finishing 7-1 might be enough to still get to Charlotte.
It's a long season and only time will tell, but the Hokies proved on Thursday night that they aren't about to give up on the year, and that could make things interesting in terms of the ACC Championship race down the stretch.