Wake Forest kicked off the first ACC game of the season in electrifying fashion

On Thursday Night, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the NC State Wolfpack in the first ACC Conference matchup of the season, as NC State's game against Virginia wasn't a league game. As these teams aren't ranked opponents, the game didn't get nearly enough attention leading into the game, as both teams have started the season 2-0 with a ton of exciting playmakers which should make this a high scoring affair.

The fans that didn't tune in for the start of the ACC showdown instantly regretted it as Wake Forest had the home crowd jumping as soon as toe met leather. NC State kicked off to Wake Forest to start the game and redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Barnes took it 98 yards for a kick return touchdown.

Chris Barnes opens up the game with a 98-yard kick return TD!



What a start for Wake Forest.



pic.twitter.com/UywBEW5BOk — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) September 11, 2025

Chris Barnes gets all of the credit as he took it the distance but, his teammates deserve their share for the efforts. Barnes had an escort to the endzone as the Demon Deacons blocked the play perfectly letting him kick it into gear as he went untouched.

The Deacons start the game off with a 7-0 lead and the way they scored sent the fanbase into an absolute frenzy which should play a massive factor as the defense is tasked with containing an explosive offense led by breakout star CJ Bailey.

This game should prove to be pivotal for either team as both came into the season with middling expectations, and the winner will instead start with a 3-0 record. Even if NC State and Wake Forest don't prove to be playoff contenders, they have all the ingredients to be tough draws in the ACC and could land some upset victories that shape the race for the ACC Championship as well as the College Football Playoff race.

